Crypto Asset Management Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 23.8%
Report provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the crypto asset management market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 09, 2020 ) The global crypto asset management market size is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2020 to USD 1.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in crypto asset management technology are expected to enhance the use of crypto asset management solutions across the globe.
With a rise in the cryptocurrency users across the globe, the potential customer base for crypto asset management solutions has also increased. Individual users use mobile phones primarily for entertainment and utility purposes. Many individual users opt for crypto asset management solutions that drive the crypto asset management market, which makes it attractive for the crypto asset management providers to offer advanced solutions to the individual user segment.
Major vendors offering crypto asset management solutions include Coinbase (US), Gemini (US), Crypto Finance (Switzerland), Vo1t (UK), Bakkt (US), BitGo (US), Ledger (France), Metaco SA (Switzerland), ICONOMI (Slovenia), Xapo (US), itBit (US), Koine Finance (UK), Amberdata (US), Gem (US), Tradeium (US), Blox (Israel), Opus Labs (Belgium), Binance (Malta), Kryptographe (US), Koinly (UK), Altpocket (Sweden), Mintfort (Germany), Coinstats (Armenia), Anchorage (US) and CoinTracker (US).
North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering crypto asset management solutions to all end users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the crypto asset management market. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R&D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for the deployment of crypto asset management and services. The major vendors, such as Coinbase, Crypto Finance, Gemini, and BitGo, offer enhanced crypto asset management solutions to cater to the needs of customers, which fuels the growth of the global crypto asset management market in North America.
Inquiry Before Buying - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=201925303
With a rise in the cryptocurrency users across the globe, the potential customer base for crypto asset management solutions has also increased. Individual users use mobile phones primarily for entertainment and utility purposes. Many individual users opt for crypto asset management solutions that drive the crypto asset management market, which makes it attractive for the crypto asset management providers to offer advanced solutions to the individual user segment.
Major vendors offering crypto asset management solutions include Coinbase (US), Gemini (US), Crypto Finance (Switzerland), Vo1t (UK), Bakkt (US), BitGo (US), Ledger (France), Metaco SA (Switzerland), ICONOMI (Slovenia), Xapo (US), itBit (US), Koine Finance (UK), Amberdata (US), Gem (US), Tradeium (US), Blox (Israel), Opus Labs (Belgium), Binance (Malta), Kryptographe (US), Koinly (UK), Altpocket (Sweden), Mintfort (Germany), Coinstats (Armenia), Anchorage (US) and CoinTracker (US).
North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering crypto asset management solutions to all end users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the crypto asset management market. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R&D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for the deployment of crypto asset management and services. The major vendors, such as Coinbase, Crypto Finance, Gemini, and BitGo, offer enhanced crypto asset management solutions to cater to the needs of customers, which fuels the growth of the global crypto asset management market in North America.
Inquiry Before Buying - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=201925303
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.