UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market - Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the UV Spectroscopy Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 09, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market by Instrument Type (Single-Beam, Dual-Beam), Application [Academic Application (Physical Chemistry Studies), Industrial Application (Life Sciences R&D, Environmental Testing) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?
The UV/visible Spectroscopy Market is poised to reach USD 1,163.2 Million, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
Growth Driver in Depth:
# Applications of UV/Visible Spectroscopy in Environmental Screening
#Growing Use of UV/Visible Spectroscopy in the Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry
#Increasing Need for Food Analysis
#Technological Advancement
Market Growth Opportunities:
- Development of Microvolume Sampling-Capable Instruments
- Growing Opportunities in Emerging Nations
- Increasing Investments in Molecular Diagnostics
- Emergence of Biobanking
Browse 80 market data tables and 43 figures spread through 150 pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=243898303
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on instrument type, the UV Spectroscopy Market is segmented into single-beam systems, dual-beam systems, array-based systems and handheld systems. The single-beam systems segment is estimated to account for the major share of the UV/visible spectroscopy market. These instruments are routinely used analytical instruments in clinical examination, medicine, petrochemicals, biochemistry, biotechnology, quality control, and environmental protection as they are simple and economical.
Based on application, the visible Spectroscopy Market is segmented into academic applications and industrial applications. The industrial applications segment is estimated to account for the major share of the UV/visible spectroscopy market. The instruments are used in various industrial fields such as life science R&D, production, quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) and environmental testing as they are easy to use, flexible, affordable, and scalable.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=243898303
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
On the basis of region, the spectroscopy market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the UV/visible spectroscopy market. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and serve as a revenue pocket for companies offering UV/visible spectroscopy systems and accessories. This is owing to the impetus provided by entry of key market players into this market, growing food safety and environmental pollution concerns and budding life science R&D sector in this region.
The major players in UV/visible spectroscopy market include Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.) and Hach Company (subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) (U.S.).
Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?
The UV/visible Spectroscopy Market is poised to reach USD 1,163.2 Million, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
Growth Driver in Depth:
# Applications of UV/Visible Spectroscopy in Environmental Screening
#Growing Use of UV/Visible Spectroscopy in the Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry
#Increasing Need for Food Analysis
#Technological Advancement
Market Growth Opportunities:
- Development of Microvolume Sampling-Capable Instruments
- Growing Opportunities in Emerging Nations
- Increasing Investments in Molecular Diagnostics
- Emergence of Biobanking
Browse 80 market data tables and 43 figures spread through 150 pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=243898303
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on instrument type, the UV Spectroscopy Market is segmented into single-beam systems, dual-beam systems, array-based systems and handheld systems. The single-beam systems segment is estimated to account for the major share of the UV/visible spectroscopy market. These instruments are routinely used analytical instruments in clinical examination, medicine, petrochemicals, biochemistry, biotechnology, quality control, and environmental protection as they are simple and economical.
Based on application, the visible Spectroscopy Market is segmented into academic applications and industrial applications. The industrial applications segment is estimated to account for the major share of the UV/visible spectroscopy market. The instruments are used in various industrial fields such as life science R&D, production, quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) and environmental testing as they are easy to use, flexible, affordable, and scalable.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=243898303
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
On the basis of region, the spectroscopy market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the UV/visible spectroscopy market. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and serve as a revenue pocket for companies offering UV/visible spectroscopy systems and accessories. This is owing to the impetus provided by entry of key market players into this market, growing food safety and environmental pollution concerns and budding life science R&D sector in this region.
The major players in UV/visible spectroscopy market include Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.) and Hach Company (subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) (U.S.).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.