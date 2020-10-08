Organic Feed Market: Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments
The global organic feed market size is estimated to be valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to reach a value of USD 10.1 billion by 2025
The global organic feed market size is estimated to be worth USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The global organic feed industry is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing inclination toward organic food and environment-friendly farming practices and the ill-effects of fertilizers and chemicals, expansion of the livestock industry (especially in Asia Pacific and Europe), and rise in demand for organic food across the globe.
Key players in the organic feed market include Cargill (US), BernAqua (Belgium), Country Heritage Feeds (Australia), ForFarmers (Netherlands), SunOpta (Canada), Ranch-Way Feeds (US), Aller Aqua (Denmark), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US), Scratch and Peck Feeds (US), Cargill (US), K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd (Thailand), The Organic Feed Company (UK), B&W Feeds (UK), Feedex Companies (US), Country Junction feed (US), Green Mountian Feeds (US), Unique Organic (US), Kreamer Feed (US), Yorktown Organics, LLC (US), and Hi Peak Feeds (UK).
Cargill (US) offers a range of compound feed, premixes, feed additives, organic feed and supply chain & risk management solutions to feed manufacturers, animal producers, and feed retailers globally, through its animal nutrition business. It is one of the leading global players in the organic feed market. The company provides organic feed to the poultry industry through its nature smart organic business segment. Nutrena is backed by over 90 scientists working in two innovation centers and 16 application centers, with a robust R&D base. The company operates under the umbrella of Cargill Animal Nutrition’s innovative network of researchers and application scientists. The company has a backing of 500 research professionals, as well as over five innovation centers, 13 technical application centers, and 19 global labs, which provide a competitive edge to the company.
Purina Animal Nutrition (US) provides organic feed for poultry. The company has a strong footprint in the North American organic feed market. Along with the parent company, Land OLakes, this company is among the leading feed companies in North America. It has numerous nutritionists and veterinarians that have conducted over 24,000 research studies in the field and registered over 125 patents. Currently, the company’s team has developed over 235 nutritional solutions for animals across 24 species. This highlights the commitment made by it toward its research & development initiatives and makes it a leading company operating in the organic feed market. The growing demand for organic feed has encouraged the company to focus on effective strategies, such as expansions and new product launches, to attain a leading position in the market.
North America is projected to be a key revenue generator for organic feed manufacturers due to the increased demand in the US. North America witnesses various key players operating in the organic feed market. These include Cargill (US), SunOpta (Canada), and Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US). The demand for organic feed products remains high in the poultry segment in the region. The US is among the largest producers and consumers of corn, wheat, and soybean at a global level. These ingredients are majorly used in the feed industry, as they increase their nutrient quotient. Due to the rising consumer preferences for natural ingredients, the demand for these ingredients is projected to increase in the coming years.
In Canada, some of the small scale players are focusing on offering organic feed for poultry, swine, and ruminants. In Mexico, the demand for organic poultry products, such as eggs and poultry meat, is projected to create lucrative opportunities for organic feed manufacturers. Milk is also projected to increase the demand for organic feed products among ruminant livestock, as consumers opt for organic dairy products in the region. Thus, North America is projected to offer high growth prospects for organic feed manufacturers in the coming years.
