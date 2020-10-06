Rat Model Market - Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players
The global rat model market is segmented on the basis of model type, service, therapeutic area, technology, end user, care product, and region.
The Continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and personalized medicine fueling the demand for personalized humanized rat models are some of the factors driving the growth of the rat model market. The rat model market is expanding with the increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries. These rat model are being used in many applications such as toxicology, oncology, diabetes, neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, and others (rare disease, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, hematopoiesis, and regenerative medicines).
Major Market Developments;
- In August 2016, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with The Milner Therapeutics Institute and Consortium (UK). This partnership with the Consortium allows the academic institutions access to Charles River’s early discovery and drug development and services for the early stage drug development processes.
- In October 2015, Horizon Discovery Group plc expanded its UK based headquarters. The new facility is likely to accommodate 200 employees across manufacturing, services, research, and general and administrative functions.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is segmented into toxicology, oncology, immunology & inflammation, diabetes, neurology, and other therapeutic areas (rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, hematopoiesis, and renal disorders). In 2016, the toxicology segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.
On the basis of service, the market is segmented into breeding, quarantine, rederivation, cryopreservation, genetic testing, model-in-licensing, and other services (surgical services, line rescue services, and in vivo pharmacology services). In 2016, the breeding services segment is expected to command the largest share of the global rat model market.
Rat Model Market Applications in Depth:
Diabetes;
Rats are considered to be excellent experimental models for understanding the complex genetic basis of diseases such as diabetes. Due to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes globally; it has become important to study the mechanism of the disease. However, it is quite difficult to carry out research studies in human beings, owing to problems such as genetic heterogeneity and lack of controlled lifestyles. Rat models act as suitable models to study specific genetic mutations and to understand the function of genes on a homogeneous genetic background.
Oncology;
Rat models recapitulate various aspects of genesis, progression, and clinical course of human cancers. Hence, they act as ideal study models for cancer researchers engaged in a variety of basic, translational, clinical, and epidemiological investigations.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Envigo (U.K.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Biomere (U.S.), Janvier Labs (France), genOway SA (France), and Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.) are some of the key players in the rat model market worldwide.
Taconic Biosciences, Inc. accounted for a share of 3.5% of the global rat model and services market in 2015. The company focuses on developing unique models and has established an “Emerging Models Program.” This program is a collaborative effort between Principal Investigators (PI) and Taconic to improve and develop new and developing transgenic rodent models. The program is currently working on light-producing transgenic animals (LPTA). Taconic focuses on agreements, strategic partnerships, and distribution agreements to strengthen its presence in the market.
