Molecular Cytogenetics Market Size, Share, Trends and Global Forecast
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 02, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Molecular Cytogenetics Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Probe, Consumable, Software, Service), Technique (In-Situ, FISH, Comparative Genomic Hybridization), Application (Cancer, Genetic), End User (Research Labs, Institutes) - Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Molecular Cytogenetics Market is projected to reach USD 2.52 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.1%.
Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer
- Growing Focus on Targeted Cancer Treatment
- Increasing Aging Population and Subsequent Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Penetration of Molecular Cytogenetics in Clinical Pathological Testing
Browse 78 market data tables and 47 figures spread through 147 pages and in-depth TOC
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of techniques, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, in situ hybridization, and other techniques.
Based on applications, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into genetic disorders, cancer, personalized medicine, and other applications. The genetic disorders segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular cytogenetics market.
Based on end users, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into clinical and research laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The clinical and research laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular cytogenetics market. Rise in healthcare expenditure has resulted in the increasing diagnosis of genetic disorder and cancer resulting in increasing use of cytogenetic kits and reagents in the above mentioned end users.

Based on regions, the global molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in the aging population and increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in the region.
Key players in the molecular cytogenetics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology (U.K.), and Applied Spectral Imaging (U.S.).
