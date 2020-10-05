Global Breast Cancer Screening Market will be US$ 51.8 Billion by 2025 according to Renub Research Report
Global Breast Cancer Screening Market will grow with double-digit CAGR during the forecasted period, and it will be US$ 51.8 Billion by 2025. It is one of the most common cancer occurs in women after skin cancer.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 05, 2020 ) Houston, TX -- According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Breast Cancer Screening Market, Global Forecast by Screening Test, Population, Countries, Company Analysis" Breast cancer in female and sometimes in males forms in the cells of the breast; it is one of the most common cancer occurs in women after skin cancer. It can also happen in men but is most common in women around the world. Breast cancer begins with cells in milk-producing ducts. According to doctors, around 5 percent to 10 percent breast cancer cases are linked with gene mutation, which passes a thorough generation. BRCA1 and BRCA2 are well-known breast cancer gene responsible for the risk of ovarian cancer and breast cancer.
The number of cases for breast cancer has increased since the last few years, approx 60 percent of death and 1.7 Million breast cancer cases diagnoses happen in the world every year. The primary reasons for this cancer are exposure to radiation, consuming alcohol, lack of physical activities and obesity. According to Renub Research analysis, the Global Breast Cancer Screening Market will grow with double-digit CAGR during the forecasted period, and the market will grow to US$ 51.8 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
To prevent this cancer, various government organizations and NGOs are providing awareness and funding for research that helps in early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. With the advancement of technology, better understanding of diseases, early detection and new personalized approach for the treatment of breast cancer, the survival rate of patients has increased significantly.
Symptoms of Breast Cancer are
• Change in shape, size and appearance of the breast
• Dimpling in breast or change in the skin over the breast
• A lump in breast or thickening
• The newly inverted nipple on the breast
• Change in colour of breast skin like redness or pitting like the orange skin.
COVID-19 impact on the Breast Cancer Screening Market
Around the world, over a billion people are affected due to Coronavirus. The whole world is currently facing problems in healthcare as well as in the financial world. Most of the healthcare centres have reserved their team and resources for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Due to this outbreak, women are avoiding diagnostics centre as lockdown are imposed by governments across the world.
Market Summary:
By Screening Tests: Mammography is leading the market
This research report has covered the market and market share of Mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) & Ultrasound.
By Countries: 23 Countries Breast Cancer Market is covered in the Report
The market and population of United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, China, India, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are covered in this Research Report.
By Companies:
This research report covers Overview, Initiatives & Recent Developments and Revenue analysis of AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer and Bayer AG.
Industry Related Opportunity:
