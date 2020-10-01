Thailand Air Conditioner (AC) Volume, by Types (Room, Commercial) Analysis by Renub Research
Thailand Air Conditioner demand was more than 210 Thousand Units in the year 2019. By Types Room AC [Window, Split(single & multi) & Commercial AC (PAC)] and Share Analysis
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2020 ) Thailand is a technological advance country moreover tremendous growth in tourism industry propelling the sale of air conditioner market. Massive investment in hospitality, healthcare sector as well as Thai government efforts to boost the country economy by funding heavily in construction segment for residential and commercial premises will push Air Conditioner market in Thailand in upcoming years according to this report.
The market for Air Conditioner in Thailand is growing year on year, this growth is due to rising middle class population, increasing number of houses, buildings and other structures comprising demand of Room Air Conditioners (RAC), including window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as Commercial Air Conditioners. Thailand Air Conditioner demand was more than 1,530 Thousand Units in the year 2019.
This report contains Air Conditioner sales volume of houses, buildings, and other structures, and completed units including heat pump types for both cooling and heating. Portable type ACs and fan coil units used for a hydronic system are excluded in the report.
In the report Room Air Conditioner sales volume consist window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as residential-use multi systems. Commercial Air Conditioners demand consists of commercial-use medium/large-sized split type ACs, remote condenser type ACs, single packaged ACs, and VRF systems, including unitary type ACs and unitary type heat pumps.
This report is divided into 8 Chapters
1. Introduction: First Chapter provides the introduction of Thailand Air Conditioner Market.
2. Executive Summary: Third Chapter provides executive summary of the report, key points of Thailand Air Conditioner Sales Volume are given in this chapter.
3. Thailand Air Conditioner (AC) Volume: This chapter provides consolidated sales number of Air Conditioner in Thailand. The numbers are covered for each year from 2013 to 2019.
4. Volume Share – Thailand Air Conditioner (AC): This report covers sales of Room Air Conditioner and Commercial Air Conditioner, sales volume share from the year 2013 to 2019.
5. Thailand Room Air Conditioners: This report covers sales of Thailand Room Air Conditioners from the year 2013 to 2019.
6. Segments of Thailand Room Air Conditioners: Segments of Thailand Room Air Conditioners, Window Type (2016 to 2019), Split AC Type (2016 to 2019) and Split-Type (Multi) (2017 to 2019) are covered in this report.
7. Thailand Commercial Air Conditioners: This report covers Thailand Commercial Air Conditioners sales volume for year 2013 to 2019
8. Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioners: Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioner Sales Volume and Commercial VRF Air Conditioner Sales Volume are provided in this section.
Table of Contents and List of Figures:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Thailand Air Conditioner (AC) Volume
4. Thailand Air Conditioner Volume Share Analysis
5. Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Sales Volume
6. Segments – Room Air Conditioners
6.1 Window-Type Air Conditioner Sales Volume
6.2 Split-Type Air Conditioner Sales Volume
6.3 Split-Type (Multi) Air Conditioner Sales Volume
7. Commercial Air Conditioner Sales Volume
8. Segments – Commercial Air Conditioners
8.1 Commercial Air PAC Conditioner Sales Volume
8.2 Commercial VRF Air Conditioner Sales Volume
List of Figures:
Figure-01: Thailand Air Conditioner (AC) Volume (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-02: Thailand Air Conditioner (AC) Volume Share by Room AC & Commercial (Percent), 2013 – 2019
Figure-03: Thailand Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-04: Thailand Window-Type Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2016 – 2019
Figure-05: Thailand Split-Type Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2016 – 2019
Figure-06: Thailand Split-Type (Multi) Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2017 – 2019
Figure-07: Thailand Commercial Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-08: Thailand Commercial PAC Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-09: Thailand Commercial VRF Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Industry Related Opportunity:
Indonesia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume: https://www.renub.com/indonesia-air-conditioner-volume-dd.php
Taiwan Air Conditioner (AC) Volume: https://www.renub.com/taiwan-air-conditioner-volume-dd.php
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Information Technology, Telecom, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
