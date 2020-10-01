Singapore Air Conditioner (AC) Volume, by Types (Room, Commercial) Analysis from Renub Research
Singapore Air Conditioner demand was more than 130 Thousand Units in the year 2019. By Types Room AC [Window, Split(single & multi) & Commercial AC (PAC)] and Share Analysis
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2020 ) Singapore is an urban country most of the premises has air conditioner such as restaurant, offices, schools, colleges. The air conditioner has become a necessity to live in hot weather, due to which Singaporean has to pay the costlier electricity bill for units utilized by the air conditioner. This problem has raised the requirement of much higher energy efficient with advance technology to minimize the bill.
The market for Air Conditioner in Singapore is growing year on year; this growth is due to rising middle class population, increasing number of houses, buildings and other structures comprising demand of Room Air Conditioners (RAC), including window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as Commercial Air Conditioners.
RAC demand is given from 2016 to 2019 and Commercial Air Conditioners demand is given from 2013 to 2019. Singapore Air Conditioner demand was more than 130 Thousand Units in the year 2019.
This report contains Air Conditioner sales volume of houses, buildings, and other structures, and completed units including heat pump types for both cooling and heating. Portable type ACs and fan coil units used for a hydronic system are excluded in the report.
In the report Room Air Conditioner sales volume consist window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as residential-use multi systems. Commercial Air Conditioners demand consists of commercial-use medium/large-sized split type ACs, remote condenser type ACs, single packaged ACs, and VRF systems, including unitary type ACs and unitary type heat pumps.
This report is divided into 8 Chapters
1. Introduction: First Chapter provides the introduction of Singapore Air Conditioner Market.
2. Executive Summary: Third Chapter provides executive summary of the report, key points of Singapore Air Conditioner Sales Volume are given in this chapter.
3. Singapore Air Conditioner (AC) Volume: This chapter provides consolidated sales number of Air Conditioner in Singapore. The numbers are covered for each year from 2013 to 2019.
4. Volume Share – Singapore Air Conditioner (AC): This report covers sales of Room Air Conditioner and Commercial Air Conditioner, sales volume share from the year 2013 to 2019.
5. Singapore Room Air Conditioners: This report covers sales of Singapore Room Air Conditioners from the year 2013 to 2019.
6. Segments of Singapore Room Air Conditioners: Segments of Singapore Room Air Conditioners, Window Type (2016 to 2019), Split AC Type (2016 to 2019) and Split-Type (Multi) (2017 to 2019) are covered in this report.
7. Singapore Commercial Air Conditioners: This report covers Singapore Commercial Air Conditioners sales volume for year 2013 to 2019
8. Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioners: Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioner Sales Volume and Commercial VRF Air Conditioner Sales Volume are provided in this section.
Table of Contents and List of Figures:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Singapore Air Conditioner (AC) Volume
4. Singapore Air Conditioner Volume Share Analysis
5. Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Sales Volume
6. Segments – Room Air Conditioners
6.1 Window-Type Air Conditioner Sales Volume
6.2 Split-Type Air Conditioner Sales Volume
6.3 Split-Type (Multi) Air Conditioner Sales Volume
7. Commercial Air Conditioner Sales Volume
8. Segments – Commercial Air Conditioners
8.1 Commercial Air PAC Conditioner Sales Volume
8.2 Commercial VRF Air Conditioner Sales Volume
List of Figures:
Figure-01: Singapore Air Conditioner (AC) Volume (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-02: Singapore Air Conditioner (AC) Volume Share by Room AC & Commercial (Percent), 2013 – 2019
Figure-03: Singapore Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-04: Singapore Window-Type Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2016 – 2019
Figure-05: Singapore Split-Type Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2016 – 2019
Figure-06: Singapore Split-Type (Multi) Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2017 – 2019
Figure-07: Singapore Commercial Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-08: Singapore Commercial PAC Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-09: Singapore Commercial VRF Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Industry Related Opportunity:
India Air Conditioner (AC) Volume: https://www.renub.com/india-air-conditioner-volume-dd.php
Pakistan Air Conditioner (AC) Volume: https://www.renub.com/pakistan-air-conditioner-volume-dd.php
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Information Technology, Telecom, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
