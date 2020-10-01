Command and Control Systems Market Outlook and Industry Forecast to 2025
Command and Control Systems Market by Application (Government & Defense, and Commercial), Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), Platform (Land, Airborne, Maritime, and Space), Installation Type, Installation Base, and Region–Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2020 ) According to the new market research the report "Command and Control Systems Market by Application (Government & Defense, and Commercial), Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), Platform (Land, Airborne, Maritime, and Space), Installation Type, Installation Base, and Region–Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to grow from USD 33.0 billion in 2019 to USD 43.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025. The growth of the market can be attributed to increased use of battle management systems for battalion-level and dismounted soldiers and increased use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT, among others.
Various players such as Raytheon Company (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US), L3Harris (US), Saab AB (Sweden), and Thales Group (France), among others, are focusing on developing and modernizing command and control systems with advanced features such as cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based decision making support, automatic detection of targets among others
Based on the platform, the space segment of the command and control systems is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the platform, the space segment of the command and control systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Space-based situational awareness is required for commanders to make informed decisions where ground-based intelligence cannot provide the necessary information relating to missions. The increasing use of earth-observation satellites for command and control is driving the market. Developed countries such as the US, France, and the UK spend increasingly on space-based C4ISR systems to enhance their surveillance capabilities and quicken their attack response time.
Based on the application, the defense segment is expected to lead the command and control systems from 2019 to 2025.
Based on application, the command and control systems market is segmented into government & defense and commercial. The government & defense segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. The need for command and control systems for the effective management of military assets, enhancing situational awareness, strengthen environment security, and protect critical infrastructure, borders, and coastlines, among others, are some of the factors contributing to the growth in this segment.
Based on the solution, the software segment of the command and control systems is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.
Based on the solution, the command and control systems market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The increase in demand for software in command and control systems is expected to have a significant impact on the market. Development of software for applications such as Physical Security Information Management (PSIM), signaling & traffic management, infrastructure safety & security management, and military situational awareness are driving the market for command and control systems in this segment.
The command and control systems market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.
Based on region, the command and control system market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due the increase demand for command and control systems for land, maritime, airborne and space platforms, investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based command and control systems for the commercial sector among others during the forecast period.
