Factors Driving the De-oiled Lecithin Market
Global de-oiled lecithin market is projected to grow to reach a value of USD 232.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2020 ) The report "De-oiled Lecithin Market by Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, and Egg), Application (Food (Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Convenience Foods, and Dairy & Frozen Desserts), Feed, and Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The de-oiled lecithin market is estimated to be valued at USD 156. 5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 232.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such rise in clean label food, increase in demand of trans-fatty acid and healthy snacking, and the replacement of artificial and synthetic emulsifier with natural and eco-friendly emulsifiers such as de-oiled lecithin in various different regions.
Based on the source, the global market has been segmented into soy, sunflower, rapeseed, and egg. The soy segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the de-oiled lecithin market for 2018. It is widely preferred among manufacturers, owing to the sufficient availability of soybean and a cost-effective extraction process. De-oiled soy lecithin is growing in popularity in the feed application and is also being used as a replacement to cocoa butter in the chocolate industry, owing to rise in prices of cocoa butter. Further, increased demand for natural sources in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries has boosted the demand for soy-based de-oiled lecithin at a global level.
Based on application, the global market has been segmented into feed, food, and healthcare. The food segment is estimated to be the largest segment in 2018, in terms of value; however, the application in the healthcare industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR through the forecast period, owing to factors such as adoption of natural ingredients by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are due to strict regulations and rising demand for herbal and natural nutritional products, which would drive the growth of healthcare applications incorporating de-oiled lecithin. Moreover, the healthcare expenditure is increasing in developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and Brazil, owing to rise in awareness of the benefits of healthy food consumption, ultimately driving the demand for healthcare applications that incorporate de-oiled lecithin.
In 2018, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the de-oiled lecithin market. Factors such as availability of prominent sources such as soy within the region, increase in awareness toward the benefits of healthy food and feed, growth in demand for non-allergic and organic food, rise in meat consumption, growth of the aquaculture industry, and high investment growth in the pharma and personal care industry have boosted the demand for de-oiled lecithin market in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the growing adoption of a premium lifestyle with quality food and increase in animal husbandry also fuel the de-oiled lecithin market growth in this region.
This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as DowDuPont (US), Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Bunge Limited (US) and Stern Wywiol Gruppe (Germany). Other players include Lecico GmBH (Germany), American Lecithin Company (US), Lecital (Austria), Lasenor Emul (Spain), GIIAVA (INDIA) PVT. LTD (India), Novastell Essential Ingredients (France), Rasoya Proteins Ltd. (India), Clarkson Grain Company, Inc. (US), Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Austrade Inc. (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
