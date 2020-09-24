Increasing Number of New Food & Beverage Product Developments to Drive the Food-Grade Gases Market
Food-Grade Gases Market by Type (Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, Oxygen), Application (Freezing & Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation), End-Use (Dairy & Frozen Products, Beverages, Meat, Poultry & Seafood), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 24, 2020 ) the global food-grade gases market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2025. The growing demand for convenience food products and carbonated beverages have significantly fueled the market for food-grade gases. Further, with the introduction of new products in the food industry and advancements in packaging technologies, there has been a growing need for food-grade gases for various end-uses.
Consumers are increasingly demanding food products that are healthy, convenient, natural, and sustainable. This has forced food and beverage manufacturers to formulate new and innovative products accordingly. New products, new variety line extensions, new packaging, and new formulations are the marketing strategies adopted by food & beverage manufacturers. As new products are increasingly being launched, the need for packaging and storage of these products increases. The use of food-grade gases will serve as a significant opportunity for manufacturers.
The key players include The Linde Group& Praxair, Inc. (Germany), Air Products & Chemicals, Inc (US), Air Liquide (France), The Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan), Wesfarmers Ltd. (Australia), SOL Group (Italy), Gulf Cryo (Kuwait), Air Water, Inc. (Japan), Massy Group (Caribbean), PT Aneka Industri (Indonesia), National Gases Limited (Pakistan), SIAD (Italy), Cryogenic Gases (US), Les Gaz Industriels Ltd. (East Africa), Aditya Air Products (India), Sidewinder Dry Ice & Gas (South Africa), Axcel Gases (India), Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd (China), Yingde Gas Group Ltd (China), Siddhi Vinayak Industrial Gases Pvt Ltd (India), American Welding & Gas (US), Ijsbariek Strombeek N.V (Belgium), Air Source Industries (US), and Purity Cylinder Gases Inc. (US).
