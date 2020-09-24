Growth in Consumer Demand for Perishable Foods to Drive Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Growth
Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market by Equipment Type (Spiral and Tunnel), Processing Stages (Pre-processing, Freezing, and Packaging), Technology (Mechanical and Cryogenic), Product (Fruits & Vegetables and Seafood), and Region - Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 24, 2020 ) The global individual quick freezing (IQF) market was valued at USD 14.77 Billion in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to reach USD 20.82 Billion by 2022.
The primary factors that drive the individual quick freezing (IQF) market are development and expansion of food retail chains by multinationals, consumer demand for perishable foods, growth in demand for availability of non-seasonal food products, and increase in demand for convenience food products.
The increase in the number of consumers for frozen food products across the globe has led to an increased interest among the manufacturers to provide frozen food items due to extended shelf-life and quality. The consumption of individual quick freezing products in the food & beverage industry has led to more streamlined processing stages pre-processing, freezing, and packaging of frozen food products. The major restraining factor for the market has environmental concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions.
Among the processing stages, the freezing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Freezing helps in the retention of food quality and extends the storage life of foods whose water content is high. The freezing process taps the beneficial effects of low temperatures at which microorganisms cannot grow, reduces chemical reactions, and delays cellular metabolic reactions. Frozen food ensure non-seasonal year-round availability, minimize wastage, is less likely to deteriorate in transit or storage, is less perishable than fresh or chilled food, and is easier to use.
The global market, by technology, is segmented as mechanical IQF and cryogenic IQF. The mechanical IQF segment accounted for the larger market share in 2016. Mechanical IQF is most frequently used by food manufacturers for chilling, frosting, and freezing food products. Mechanical IQF involves a standard mechanical refrigeration cycle, which uses commonly used refrigerating agents such as carbon dioxide or ammonia. Mechanical IQF is now loaded with the latest design and intelligent system control to provide the best food safety, low maintenance, and energy efficiency.
The key manufacturers in the individual quick freezing market include MAREL (Iceland), JBT (US), GEA (Germany), The Linde Group (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals (US), Air Liquide (France), and Messer Group (Germany). These companies have diversified product portfolios and advance freezing technologies at major strategic locations. The other companies which are profiled include PATKOL (Thailand), OctoFrost Group (Sweden), Cryogenic Systems Equipment (US), Starfrost (UK), and Scanico (Denmark).
