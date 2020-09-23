Confectionery Processing Equipment Market to See Major Growth by 2023
Confectionery processing equipment market was valued at USD 4.38 Billion in 2017. It is projected to reach USD 6.55 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.90%
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 23, 2020 ) The report "Confectionery Processing Equipment Market by Type (Thermal, Mixers, Blenders, Cutters, Extrusion, Cooling, Coating), Product (Hard Candies, Chewing Gums, Gummies & Jellies, Soft Confectionery), Mode of Operation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" The confectionery processing equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.55 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2018. Factors such as growth of the retail industry and increase in demand for confectionery items such as candies, toffees, chocolates, chewing gums, and jellies have driven the growth of the confectionery processing equipment market.
The confectionery processing equipment market, by product, is segmented into hard candies, chewing gums, gummies & jellies, soft confectionery, and others. The soft confectionery segment is estimated to dominate the market with the largest share in 2018 as the demand for a variety of chocolates, such as sugar-free and dark, is increasing, globally. This is followed by the hard candies segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26974693
The confectionery processing equipment market, based on type, is segmented into thermal, extrusion, mixers, blender, and cutters, coating, cooling, and others. The extrusion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all confectionery processing equipment types from 2018 to 2023. Extrusion equipment is used to make confectionery products of different shapes and sizes. The need to provide innovative products is one of the factors expected to augment the demand for extrusion products.
Based on mode of operation, the confectionery processing equipment market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is anticipated to be relatively larger as against the semi-automatic segment. Automatic operation helps to reduce labor costs as well as time and ensures high-quality products.
Rise in the middle-class population in the region and the increase in disposable incomes drive the demand for nutritious chocolate bars & candies with new & enhanced flavors, which increases the need for confectionery processing equipment. This provides an opportunity for the major players in the field of confectionery processing to expand their geographical reach in the region.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=26974693
This report includes a study of business strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. More than nine developments were tracked for the 13 companies in the confectionery processing equipment market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Bühler AG (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) (US), Aasted ApS (Denmark), BCH Ltd (England), Tanis Confectionery (Netherlands), Baker Perkins Limited (UK), Sollich KG (Germany), Heat and Control, Inc. (US), and Rieckermann GmbH (Germany).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
The confectionery processing equipment market, by product, is segmented into hard candies, chewing gums, gummies & jellies, soft confectionery, and others. The soft confectionery segment is estimated to dominate the market with the largest share in 2018 as the demand for a variety of chocolates, such as sugar-free and dark, is increasing, globally. This is followed by the hard candies segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26974693
The confectionery processing equipment market, based on type, is segmented into thermal, extrusion, mixers, blender, and cutters, coating, cooling, and others. The extrusion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all confectionery processing equipment types from 2018 to 2023. Extrusion equipment is used to make confectionery products of different shapes and sizes. The need to provide innovative products is one of the factors expected to augment the demand for extrusion products.
Based on mode of operation, the confectionery processing equipment market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is anticipated to be relatively larger as against the semi-automatic segment. Automatic operation helps to reduce labor costs as well as time and ensures high-quality products.
Rise in the middle-class population in the region and the increase in disposable incomes drive the demand for nutritious chocolate bars & candies with new & enhanced flavors, which increases the need for confectionery processing equipment. This provides an opportunity for the major players in the field of confectionery processing to expand their geographical reach in the region.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=26974693
This report includes a study of business strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. More than nine developments were tracked for the 13 companies in the confectionery processing equipment market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Bühler AG (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) (US), Aasted ApS (Denmark), BCH Ltd (England), Tanis Confectionery (Netherlands), Baker Perkins Limited (UK), Sollich KG (Germany), Heat and Control, Inc. (US), and Rieckermann GmbH (Germany).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.