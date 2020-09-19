COVID-19 Impact on the Plant-Based Meat Market Projected to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2021
The COVID-19 impact on plant-based meat market size is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 4.2 billion by 2021, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 19, 2020 ) The report "COVID-19 Impact on the Plant-Based Meat Market by Raw Material (Soy, Wheat, Pea), Product (Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, and Meatballs), Distribution Channel (Retail Outlets, Foodservice, E-commerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" The global plant-based meat market size is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 4.2 billion by 2021, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0% in the realistic scenario during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the plant-based meat industry include the rising vegan population driven by the functional benefits of plant-based products, growing animal borne-illnesses such as COVID, and increasing demand for clean label products.
The burger patties sub-segment in the product segment is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
The adoption of plant-based meat is expected to witness further growth in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which will add to consumer concerns regarding conventional meat products. The plant-based meat burger patties are known to be of low-fat content and low gluten content. Shifting consumer preferences and increasing demand for burger patties from retail channels owing to its convenience, taste, and texture are likely to contribute to the growth of this segment.
The e-commerce channel is projected to grow at a faster rate in the plant-based meat market in 2020.
Growing adoption in omnichannel and internet penetration will supplement the e-commerce growth in the plant-based meat industry. The e-commerce channels are likely to face increasing demand for plant-based meat products as consumers will avoid going to retail stores due to the imposition of lockdowns in light of the current pandemic. Distributors will move to e-commerce and online retailing channels for distribution of plant-based meat products, thereby resulting in an increase in demand from such channels. Although cold-chain management is still a potential challenge for such channels.
The North American region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for plant-based meat during the forecast period.
The North American region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for plant-based meat during the forecast period. The region is witnessing adverse outcomes of COVID, especially the US. The region is also backed by the presence of key players such as Impossible Foods (US) and Beyond Meat (US) in the plant-based meat market. The growing trend of veganism has pushed the growth of the North American plant-based industry. Consumers are gradually shifting their diet preferences and are going vegan due to the health and wellness benefits associated with it. This paradigm shift in food culture is also due to the current pandemic highlighting the importance of health, nutrition, and clean-eating. Retail chains in the US have also extended shelf and storage space for plant-based meat products to cater to the growing demand. Key manufacturers in the US include Impossible Foods (US) and Beyond Meat (US).
