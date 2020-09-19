Cell Dissociation Growing at a CAGR of 12.8% with Opportunities in Emerging Markets
North America is expected to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
According to the new market research report "Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Collagenase, Trypsin, DNase, Elastase) Non-enzymatic), Type (Tissue Dissociation), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharmaceutical, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Cell Dissociation Market is expected to reach USD 440.5 Million, at a CAGR of 12.8%.
The objectives of this study are as follows:
- To define, describe, and forecast the cell dissociation market by product, tissue, type, end user, and region
- To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
- To identify micromarkets and the drivers, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market
- To strategically analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.
Factors driving the growth of this market include rising R&D investment in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, increasing number of cell culture studies in research institutes and rising government & non-profit organizations focus on chronic diseases research.
Enzymatic dissociation products are estimated to account for the largest share.
The products in the cell dissociation market include enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. In 2018, the enzymatic dissociation products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Increasing demand for enzymatic dissociation products in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies is the major driving factor of this segment.
The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The end user segment is further segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is estimated to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising R&D investments in order to introduce new drugs into the market.
The global cell dissociation market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period, however, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered on Japan, China, and India. Factors such as the increasing R&D investments and government funding for chronic disease research are driving the market in the region.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), BD (US), ATCC (US), PAN-Biotech (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US) have been identified as the key players in this market. These companies have broad product portfolios with comprehensive features. These leaders also have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and a focus on continuous product innovation. Key industry players are focusing on the expansions of their presence to maintain and enhance their position in the cell dissociation market.
