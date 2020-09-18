Life Science Instrumentation with Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Players in Emerging Markets
The global life science instrumentation market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 60.0 billion in 2020 to USD 79.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9%
The global life science instrumentation market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 60.0 billion in 2020 to USD 79.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period according to this 306 Pages Report.
Challenges in the Market
Inadequate infrastructure for research in emerging countries
Ethical issues regarding the privacy of generated data from instrument software
Pricing pressure faced by prominent players in emerging markets
Market growth is driven largely by factors, such as increasing expenditure on research & development by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, growing public & private funding for life science research, and rising incidence of target diseases & genetic disorders. The emerging markets and increasing demand for analytical instruments are expected to present avenues of growth for market players.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the life science instrumentation market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the life science instrumentation industry. The strategic expansions by key market players in emerging Asian countries, the growing pharmaceutical industry in India & China, and conferences, exhibitions, & meetings on analytical instruments is driving growth in the region.
Key Market Players
The vendors operating in the global life science instrumentation market include Agilent Technologies (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Horiba (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), and Waters Corporation (US).
Key Questions Addressed by the Report:
What are the growth opportunities related to the adoption of life science instrumentation across major regions in the future?
Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of life science instrumentation technologies. Will this scenario continue in the next five years?
Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?
Which are the key end user adoption life science instrumentation technologies over the forecast period?
What are the new trends and advancements in the life science instrumentation market?
