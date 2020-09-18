Infertility Treatment Market with Increasing Medical Tourism Due to Low Treatment Costs
The market for infertility treatment market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 2.2 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 18, 2020 ) Houston, TX -- The market for infertility treatment market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 2.2 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Opportunities in the Infertility Treatment Market
Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Improving Healthcare Infrastructure
Increasing Medical Tourism Due to Low Treatment Costs
Use of Fertility Treatment Options By Single Parents and Same-Sex Couples
Growth in the infertility treatment market is primarily driven by factors such as the declining global fertility rate; rising number of fertility clinics worldwide; technological advancements; and increasing public-private investments, funds, and grants.
Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43497112
By patient type, female infertility treatment is expected to hold the larger share in the infertility treatment market
Infertility is one of the common conditions diagnosed among women. The growing female infertility rates, availability of a variety of treatment options, increasing awareness among women about infertility treatments, and the growing number of fertility centers are the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
By end user, hospitals and surgical clinics are expected to second largest contributor to the infertility treatment market
Infertility treatments in hospitals are supported by other departments (such as neonatal intensive care units), and hospitals offer complete maternity treatment till childbirth. Initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the number of hospitals equipped to perform infertility treatment procedures such as IVF and the increasing number of surgical centers providing surgical options for the treatment of infertility is expected to drive the growth of this end user segment.
Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43497112
North America is expected to hold a significant share in the infertility treatment market during the forecast period
Factors such as decreasing fertility rates, growing median age of first-time pregnancy, increase in healthcare expenditure, and presence of major players in this region (such as The Cooper Companies, Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, and Hamilton Throne Ltd.) are driving the growth of the infertility treatment market in North America.
Key Market Players
The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Vitrolife AB (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato (Japan), Rocket Medical Plc (UK), IHMedical A/S (Denmark), Hamilton Throne Ltd. (US), MedGyn Products, Inc. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), and SoMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH (Germany), among others.
Opportunities in the Infertility Treatment Market
Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Improving Healthcare Infrastructure
Increasing Medical Tourism Due to Low Treatment Costs
Use of Fertility Treatment Options By Single Parents and Same-Sex Couples
Growth in the infertility treatment market is primarily driven by factors such as the declining global fertility rate; rising number of fertility clinics worldwide; technological advancements; and increasing public-private investments, funds, and grants.
Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43497112
By patient type, female infertility treatment is expected to hold the larger share in the infertility treatment market
Infertility is one of the common conditions diagnosed among women. The growing female infertility rates, availability of a variety of treatment options, increasing awareness among women about infertility treatments, and the growing number of fertility centers are the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
By end user, hospitals and surgical clinics are expected to second largest contributor to the infertility treatment market
Infertility treatments in hospitals are supported by other departments (such as neonatal intensive care units), and hospitals offer complete maternity treatment till childbirth. Initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the number of hospitals equipped to perform infertility treatment procedures such as IVF and the increasing number of surgical centers providing surgical options for the treatment of infertility is expected to drive the growth of this end user segment.
Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43497112
North America is expected to hold a significant share in the infertility treatment market during the forecast period
Factors such as decreasing fertility rates, growing median age of first-time pregnancy, increase in healthcare expenditure, and presence of major players in this region (such as The Cooper Companies, Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, and Hamilton Throne Ltd.) are driving the growth of the infertility treatment market in North America.
Key Market Players
The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Vitrolife AB (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato (Japan), Rocket Medical Plc (UK), IHMedical A/S (Denmark), Hamilton Throne Ltd. (US), MedGyn Products, Inc. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), and SoMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH (Germany), among others.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.