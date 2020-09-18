Sample Preparation Market worth 7,203.2 Million USD by 2021
This report studies the sample preparation market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 18, 2020 ) The sample preparation market comprises products used to prepare biological as well as chemical samples for the analysis of raw materials or final products primarily to determine the presence of unwanted materials. Sample preparation instruments, workstations, and consumables serve the purpose of the production of a homogeneous sub-sample, representative of the material submitted to a laboratory.
The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period to reach USD 7,203.2 Million by 2021 from an estimated USD 5,512.2 Million in 2016.
The market growth can be attributed to increasing research activities in genomics, shift from manual sample preparation to workstations, global alliances among leading research institutes to boost drug discovery, rising adoption of modern extraction techniques, technological advancements in analytical instruments, increasing life sciences R&D spending, and increasing need for food analysis due to safety concerns.
In this report, the sample preparation market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the sample preparation market is categorized into automated instruments, consumables, and accessories. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the sample preparation market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, epigenomics and epigenetics, and other applications (forensic sample preparation, food testing, and environmental monitoring). The genomics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016; this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the sample preparation market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, research & academic institutes, food and beverage industry, and other end users (clinical research laboratories, forensic laboratories, and environmental testing industry). The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.
Geographically, the global sample preparation market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the sample preparation market in 2016, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, and serves as a revenue pocket for companies offering sample preparation products.
Prominent players in the global sample preparation market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Norgen Biotek Corporation (Canada), Roche Applied Science (Switzerland), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius (Germany), Merck (Germany), and Promega Corporation (U.S.).
