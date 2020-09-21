Renub Research looks at Cambodia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume, by Types (Room, Commercial) Analysis
Cambodia Air Conditioner Volume more than 140 Thousand Units in 2019. By Types Room AC [Window, Split(single & multi) & Commercial AC (PAC)] and Share Analysis
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 21, 2020 ) Los Angeles, CA -- Cambodia’s air conditioner market is expected to grow in the upcoming years. The main reason for this growth is raising temperature and humidity level in this Asian country. Recently Cambodia has imported air conditioners from Thailand to fulfill its requirement for air conditioners.
The demand for air conditioner has risen due to growth in the middle-class population and increasing urbanization in the country. The use of energy-efficient, inverter supported, and IoT based air conditioner will boost the air conditioner market in Cambodia. Air Conditioner demand in Cambodia was more than 140 Thousand Units in the year 2019.
The market for Air Conditioner in Cambodia is growing year on year, this growth is due to rising middle class population, increasing number of houses, buildings and other structures comprising demand of Room Air Conditioners (RAC), including window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as Commercial Air Conditioners.
RAC demand is given from 2016 to 2019 and Commercial Air Conditioners demand is given from 2013 to 2019. Cambodia Air Conditioner demand was more than 140 Thousand Units in the year 2019.
This report contains Air Conditioner sales volume of houses, buildings, and other structures, and completed units including heat pump types for both cooling and heating. Portable type ACs and fan coil units used for a hydronic system are excluded in the report.
In the report Room Air Conditioner sales volume consist window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as residential-use multi systems. Commercial Air Conditioners demand consists of commercial-use medium/large-sized split type ACs, remote condenser type ACs, single packaged ACs, and VRF systems, including unitary type ACs and unitary type heat pumps.
This report is divided into 8 Chapters
1. Introduction: First Chapter provides the introduction of Cambodia Air Conditioner Market.
2. Executive Summary: Third Chapter provides executive summary of the report, key points of Cambodia Air Conditioner Sales Volume are given in this chapter.
3. Cambodia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume: This chapter provides consolidated sales number of Air Conditioner in Cambodia. The numbers are covered for each year from 2013 to 2019.
4. Volume Share – Cambodia Air Conditioner (AC): This report covers sales of Room Air Conditioner and Commercial Air Conditioner, sales volume share from the year 2013 to 2019.
5. Cambodia Room Air Conditioners: This report covers sales of Cambodia Room Air Conditioners from the year 2013 to 2019.
6. Segments of Cambodia Room Air Conditioners: Segments of Cambodia Room Air Conditioners, Window Type (2016 to 2019), Split AC Type (2016 to 2019) and Split-Type (Multi) (2017 to 2019) are covered in this report.
7. Cambodia Commercial Air Conditioners: This report covers Cambodia Commercial Air Conditioners sales volume for year 2013 to 2019
8. Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioners: Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioner Sales Volume is provided in this section.
Table of Contents and List of Figures:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Cambodia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume
4. Cambodia Air Conditioner Volume Share Analysis
5. Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Sales Volume
6. Segments – Room Air Conditioners
6.1 Window-Type Air Conditioner Sales Volume
6.2 Split-Type Air Conditioner Sales Volume
6.3 Split-Type (Multi) Air Conditioner Sales Volume
7. Commercial Air Conditioner Sales Volume
8. Segments – Commercial Air Conditioners
8.1 Commercial Air PAC Conditioner Sales Volume
List of Figures:
Figure-01: Cambodia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-02: Cambodia Air Conditioner (AC) Volume Share by Room AC & Commercial (Percent), 2013 – 2019
Figure-03: Cambodia Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-04: Cambodia Window-Type Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2016 – 2019
Figure-05: Cambodia Split-Type Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2016 – 2019
Figure-06: Cambodia Split-Type (Multi) Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2017 – 2019
Figure-07: Cambodia Commercial Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-08: Cambodia Commercial PAC Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Industry Related Opportunity:
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
