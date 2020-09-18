South Korea Air Conditioner (AC) Volume, by Types (Room, Commercial) Analysis | Renub Research
South Korea Air Conditioner Volume more than 1,260 Thousand Units in 2019. By Types Room AC [Split-Type(single) & Commercial AC (PAC and VRF)] and Share Analysis
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 18, 2020 ) South Korea -- South Korea is a technically advanced country, not only in Asia but in the whole world. The use of energy-efficient, IoT and advance technology will boost air conditioner market.
South Korea is a highly urbanized country with higher per capita income, and tech-savvy citizens like to use updated technology. This report covers the market for all types of air conditioner like the room air conditioner, commercial air conditioner, window ac and split ac. South Korea is the hub of white goods products multiple international companies like Samsung, LG, Hyundai are based in this country. South Korea Air Conditioner demand was more than 1,260 Thousand Units in the year 2019.
The market for Air Conditioner in South Korea is growing year on year, this growth is due to rising middle class population, increasing number of houses, buildings and other structures comprising demand of Room Air Conditioners (RAC), including window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as Commercial Air Conditioners.
RAC demand is given from 2016 to 2019 and Commercial Air Conditioners demand is given from 2013 to 2019. South Korea Air Conditioner demand was more than 1,260 Thousand Units in the year 2019.
This report contains Air Conditioner sales volume of houses, buildings, and other structures, and completed units including heat pump types for both cooling and heating. Portable type ACs and fan coil units used for a hydronic system are excluded in the report.
In the report Room Air Conditioner sales volume consist window type and small-sized split type ACs as well as residential-use multi systems. Commercial Air Conditioners demand consists of commercial-use medium/large-sized split type ACs, remote condenser type ACs, single packaged ACs, and VRF systems, including unitary type ACs and unitary type heat pumps.
This report is divided into 8 Chapters
1. Introduction: First Chapter provides the introduction of South Korea Air Conditioner Market.
2. Executive Summary: Third Chapter provides executive summary of the report, key points of South Korea Air Conditioner Sales Volume are given in this chapter.
3. South Korea Air Conditioner (AC) Volume: This chapter provides consolidated sales number of Air Conditioner in South Korea. The numbers are covered for each year from 2013 to 2019.
4. Volume Share – South Korea Air Conditioner (AC): This report covers sales of Room Air Conditioner and Commercial Air Conditioner, sales volume share from the year 2013 to 2019.
5. South Korea Room Air Conditioners: This report covers sales of South Korea Room Air Conditioners from the year 2013 to 2019.
6. Segments of South Korea Room Air Conditioners: Segments of South Korea Room Air Conditioners Split AC Type is covered in this report with year 2016 to 2019.
7. South Korea Commercial Air Conditioners: This report covers South Korea Commercial Air Conditioners sales volume for year 2013 to 2019
8. Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioners: Segments of Commercial Air PAC Conditioner Sales Volume and Commercial VRF Air Conditioner Sales Volume are provided in this section.
Table of Contents and List of Figures:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. South Korea Air Conditioner (AC) Volume
4. South Korea Air Conditioner Volume Share Analysis
5. Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Sales Volume
6. Segments – Room Air Conditioners
6.1 Split-Type Air Conditioner Sales Volume
7. Commercial Air Conditioner Sales Volume
8. Segments – Commercial Air Conditioners
8.1 Commercial Air PAC Conditioner Sales Volume
8.2 Commercial VRF Air Conditioner Sales Volume
List of Figures:
Figure-01: South Korea Air Conditioner (AC) Volume (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-02: South Korea Air Conditioner (AC) Volume Share by Room AC & Commercial (Percent), 2013 – 2019
Figure-03: South Korea Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-04: South Korea Split-Type Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2016 – 2019
Figure-05: South Korea Commercial Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-06: South Korea Commercial PAC Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
Figure-07: South Korea Commercial VRF Air Conditioner Volume in (Thousand), 2013 – 2019
