Influenza Diagnostics Market Rising Demand for Faster Diagnosis
The global influenza diagnostics market is expected to grow from USD 695 million in 2020 to USD 1,012 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 17, 2020 ) Los Angeles, CA --The report "Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test type (Molecular (RT-PCR,LAMP, NASBA), Traditional (Viral Culture, Direct Fluorescent Antibody, Rapid Influenza Detection Tests, Serological Assays)), End user (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2025" The global influenza diagnostics market is expected to grow from USD 695 million in 2020 to USD 1,012 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
The increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.
By test type, the RIDT segment accounted for the largest share for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market.
The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis and screening process have been raised among the end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of the RIDT market.
Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222985562
By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
The hospital's segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019, influenza disease diagnostics is commonly carried out in hospitals, as it is complex in nature and requires technologically advanced product, this is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.
North America accounted for the largest share of the market.
The influenza diagnostic market is divided into four major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global influenza diagnostic market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of influenza and increasing number of influenza screening test performed in this region are driving the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major companies in the influenza diagnostic market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Hologic Inc. (US).
Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187608094
Key questions addressed by the report:
Who are the major players in the influenza diagnostics market?
What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions in the influenza diagnostic market?
What are the major drivers and challenges in the influenza diagnostics market?
What are the major product segments in the influenza diagnostics market?
What are the major end-users in the influenza diagnostics market?
The increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.
By test type, the RIDT segment accounted for the largest share for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market.
The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis and screening process have been raised among the end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of the RIDT market.
Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222985562
By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
The hospital's segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019, influenza disease diagnostics is commonly carried out in hospitals, as it is complex in nature and requires technologically advanced product, this is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.
North America accounted for the largest share of the market.
The influenza diagnostic market is divided into four major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global influenza diagnostic market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of influenza and increasing number of influenza screening test performed in this region are driving the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major companies in the influenza diagnostic market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Hologic Inc. (US).
Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187608094
Key questions addressed by the report:
Who are the major players in the influenza diagnostics market?
What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions in the influenza diagnostic market?
What are the major drivers and challenges in the influenza diagnostics market?
What are the major product segments in the influenza diagnostics market?
What are the major end-users in the influenza diagnostics market?
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.