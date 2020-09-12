Roll-to-Roll Printing Market with Key Major Players
Roll-to-Roll Printing Market for flexible electronics by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Gravure, Flexographic), Application (Displays, Sensors, Batteries, RFID, Lighting), Material, End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 12, 2020 ) Los Angeles, CA -- The report "Roll-to-Roll Printing Market for flexible electronics by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Gravure, Flexographic), Application (Displays, Sensors, Batteries, RFID, Lighting), Material, End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", is estimated to be valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market include development of compact and lightweight electronic devices and circuits using roll-to-roll (R2R) printing; rise in global demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible roll-to-roll (R2R) printed consumer electronics; significant cost advantages offered by roll-to-roll (R2R) printing used for manufacturing electronic components and devices, and increased use of flexible electronics in healthcare applications.
Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for inkjet printing expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market for inkjet printing expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by non-contact inkjet printing in terms of increased scalability and its significant potential to meet the rising market demand for customized and flexible electronic solutions. Inkjet printing also facilitates the development of compact and lightweight printed flexible electronic devices and circuits such as PV cells and sensors.
Inks segment projected to lead roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market from 2020 to 2025
The inks segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Inks are one of the key materials used for the fabrication of roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronic devices and circuits. The increased demand for advanced printing technologies and improved quality conductive inks and compact devices are fueling the growth of the inks segment of the market.
“ APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall Roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market”
The growth of the R2R printed flexible electronics market in APAC can be attributed to the large-scale production of electronic components and increased investments in R&D activities related to printed electronics in the region. APAC has also emerged as a manufacturing hub for flexible OLED panels. Samsung (South Korea) and LG Electronics (South Korea) are the leading companies, which deploy flexible displays in their smartphones and television sets. APAC has witnessed an increase in the installation of thin-film PV cells in recent years, and their deployment is expected to increase steadily in China in coming years. With Japan and India being prominent countries in terms of the adoption of thin-film PVs, other countries in the region are also shifting toward renewable sources of energy.
Key Market Players
Samsung (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Palo Alto Research Center (US), Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), Molex (US), Nissha USA (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), NovaCentrix (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), and Ynvisible Interactive (Portugal) are among a few major players in the roll-to-roll (R2R) printed flexible electronics market.
Samsung(South Korea) is strategically working toward improving the ecosystem of the printed electronics industry to accelerate the development of printed displays. It works closely with raw material suppliers to ensure the manufacturing of high-quality products, as well as to offer an uninterrupted supply of these materials. The company is continuously manufacturing technologically advanced and innovative consumer electronic devices and as such, has adopted the strategies of collaborations and partnerships with suppliers of raw materials of printed electronic components. In June 2019, it commissioned the Aerosol Jet 5X system of Optomec for the production of next-generation printed electronics. The company is also increasing its yearly R&D expenditure for the development of new and innovative R2R printed flexible consumer electronics.
