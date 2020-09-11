Extensive Market Opportunities in the Cattle Feed Market in Coming Years
Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market by Application (Dairy, Beef, Calf), Ingredient (Corn, Soymeal, Wheat, Other Oilseeds & Grains), Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Acidifiers, Antibiotics, Antioxidants), & by Region - Global Forecasts to 2
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 11, 2020 ) The cattle feed market is projected to reach USD 72.12 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2015 to 2020. The cattle feed additives market is projected to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2020 and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2015 to 2020. The industrialization of the dairy sector and the increasing demand for dairy products in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East and North African regions are projected to improve the demand for commercial feed and feed additives in the cattle sector.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Gradual shift from unorganized livestock farming to organized sector
- Increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks
Restraints
- Higher chances of negative price relationship with final farm products
- Stringent & time-consuming regulatory policies
Opportunities
-Beef cattle sector serves as a major contributor for growth in developing countries
Challenges
- Monitoring mycotoxin contamination in cattle feed
Increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks drives the global cattle feed & feed additives market
Unsafe and adulterated feed ingredients neutralize the immunity of farm animals, thereby causing loss of productivity to the farmers. The increase in the prevalence of disease outbreaks encouraged livestock farmers to purchase quality feed premixes. Assurance of safety and quality of products has been of high priority among customers. Diseases can affect the trade of livestock products such as dairy products, meat, and by-products as well. The disease affected areas are banned from exporting these products for a prolonged period until completely quarantined and controlled. The Asia Pacific region, which experienced recent outbreaks such as H5N1 influenza virus (2014) and foot-and-mouth disease (2011), had brought about significant consumer awareness towards the utilization of quality feed premixes.
Leading companies are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Royal D.S.M. N.V. (the Netherlands), Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands), Alltech, Inc. (U.S.), and Land O’Lakes Inc. (U.S.). Important manufacturers in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are also profiled such as Charoen Pokphand Group (Thailand) and New Hope group (China).
