Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% with Increasing focus on miniaturization
North America dominates the protein crystallization and crystallography market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 10, 2020 ) New York, NY - The study involved two major activities in estimating the current size of the protein crystallization and crystallography market. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing estimates with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Revenue-based estimation approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
Market Size Estimation;
For calculating the global market value, segmental revenues were arrived at based on the revenue mapping of major players active in the protein crystallization and crystallography market. This process involved the following steps:
- Generating a list of the major global players operating in the protein crystallization and crystallography market
- Mapping the annual revenues generated by 1-2 public companies from the protein crystallization and crystallography market (or the nearest reported business unit/product/ service category)
- Estimating the revenue from the related market and extrapolating the global number as of 2019
- Calculating 100% of the global market value of the protein crystallization and crystallography market
- The market was also validated through a technology-based approach
The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.
On the basis of product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to a large number of reagent kits and microplates used in proteomics research and the increasing demand for miniature screening plates in automated liquid handlers.
The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.
The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for protein-based drugs and the increasing demand for biologics in various application areas.
Recent Developments:
- In 2020, Calibre Scientific (US) acquired NeXtal Biotechnologies (Product Line of QIAGEN) (Netherlands) to strengthen its portfolio of structural biology solutions.
- In 2019, Charles River Laboratories (US) collaborated with CHDI Foundation (US) for the drug discovery and development of therapies for Huntington’s disease.
The protein crystallization and crystallography market is divided into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and the rising demand for high-quality research tools.
Key Market Players
The major companies in the protein crystallization and crystallography market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).
Rigaku Corporation (Japan) - The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of scientific instruments. The company offers advanced analytical and industrial instruments based on X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, small-molecule X-ray crystallography, small-angle X-ray scattering, X-ray diffraction, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray optics, X-ray sources, semiconductor metrology, computed tomography, nondestructive testing, and thermal analysis. The company’s business units include Life Science; Environment, Resources, and Energy; Nanotechnology and Materials; Semiconductor and Electronics; and Safety and Security.
