Factors Driving the Blood Meal Market
The blood meal market is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 2.1 billion by 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 09, 2020 ) The report "Blood Meal Market by Source (Poultry, Porcine, and Ruminant), Application (Poultry Feed, Porcine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquafeed), Process (Solar Drying, Drum Drying, Ring & Flash Drying, and Spray Drying), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The market for blood meal is estimated to be valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025. The growing feed industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the blood meal market, as feed plays a major role in the global food industry. The increasing use of blood meal ensures safe and nutritious feed for animals.
By application, the poultry blood segment is projected to dominate the blood meal market during the forecast period.
The blood meal market, on the basis of application, is subsegmented into porcine feed, poultry feed, ruminant feed, and aqua feed. The demand for poultry products remains high in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific, resulting in the slaughter of animals. Thus, a large amount of blood is released from animals, creating opportunities for blood meal manufacturers. In addition, the rise in the consumption of poultry products in this region due to the increased demand for protein-rich foods is projected to drive the blood meal market in the coming years.
By source, the poultry blood segment is projected to dominate the blood meal market during the forecast period.
The poultry blood segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the blood meal market in 2019. Poultry blood is the most preferred raw material, which is used to produce blood meal due to its high amino acid content, particularly Lysine. Majority of the key players such as Boyer Valley (US), Valley Proteins Inc. (US), TerraMar Ingredients LLC (Chile), and FASA Group (Brazil) offer blood meal products that are made up of poultry blood meal.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecast. The growing population and urbanization have encouraged consumers to opt for animal-source foods, which are some of the key factors that are driving the Asia Pacific blood meal market.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the blood meal market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Darling Ingredients (US), Terramar (Chile), West Coast Reduction (Canada), Valley Proteins, Inc. (US), Ridley Corporation (Australia), Allanasons Private (India), The Boyer Valley Company (US), FASA Group (Brazil), Sanimax (Canada), APC, Inc. (US), and Apelsa Guadalajara (US).
