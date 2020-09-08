Growth Opportunities in the Confectionery Processing Equipment Market
Confectionery processing equipment market was valued at USD 4.38 Billion in 2017. It is projected to reach USD 6.55 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.90%
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 08, 2020 ) The report "Confectionery Processing Equipment Market by Type (Thermal, Mixers, Blenders, Cutters, Extrusion, Cooling, Coating), Product (Hard Candies, Chewing Gums, Gummies & Jellies, Soft Confectionery), Mode of Operation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The confectionery processing equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.55 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2018. Factors such as growth of the retail industry and increase in demand for confectionery items such as candies, toffees, chocolates, chewing gums, and jellies have driven the growth of the confectionery processing equipment market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26974693
The confectionery processing equipment market, by product, is segmented into hard candies, chewing gums, gummies & jellies, soft confectionery, and others. The soft confectionery segment is estimated to dominate the market with the largest share in 2018 as the demand for a variety of chocolates, such as sugar-free and dark, is increasing, globally. This is followed by the hard candies segment.
The confectionery processing equipment market, based on type, is segmented into thermal, extrusion, mixers, blender, and cutters, coating, cooling, and others. The extrusion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all confectionery processing equipment types from 2018 to 2023. Extrusion equipment is used to make confectionery products of different shapes and sizes. The need to provide innovative products is one of the factors expected to augment the demand for extrusion products.
Based on mode of operation, the confectionery processing equipment market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is anticipated to be relatively larger as against the semi-automatic segment. Automatic operation helps to reduce labor costs as well as time and ensures high-quality products.
Rise in the middle-class population in the region and the increase in disposable incomes drive the demand for nutritious chocolate bars & candies with new & enhanced flavors, which increases the need for confectionery processing equipment. This provides an opportunity for the major players in the field of confectionery processing to expand their geographical reach in the region.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=26974693
This report includes a study of business strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. More than nine developments were tracked for the 13 companies in the confectionery processing equipment market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Bühler AG (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) (US), Aasted ApS (Denmark), BCH Ltd (England), Tanis Confectionery (Netherlands), Baker Perkins Limited (UK), Sollich KG (Germany), Heat and Control, Inc. (US), and Rieckermann GmbH (Germany).
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26974693
The confectionery processing equipment market, by product, is segmented into hard candies, chewing gums, gummies & jellies, soft confectionery, and others. The soft confectionery segment is estimated to dominate the market with the largest share in 2018 as the demand for a variety of chocolates, such as sugar-free and dark, is increasing, globally. This is followed by the hard candies segment.
The confectionery processing equipment market, based on type, is segmented into thermal, extrusion, mixers, blender, and cutters, coating, cooling, and others. The extrusion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all confectionery processing equipment types from 2018 to 2023. Extrusion equipment is used to make confectionery products of different shapes and sizes. The need to provide innovative products is one of the factors expected to augment the demand for extrusion products.
Based on mode of operation, the confectionery processing equipment market is segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is anticipated to be relatively larger as against the semi-automatic segment. Automatic operation helps to reduce labor costs as well as time and ensures high-quality products.
Rise in the middle-class population in the region and the increase in disposable incomes drive the demand for nutritious chocolate bars & candies with new & enhanced flavors, which increases the need for confectionery processing equipment. This provides an opportunity for the major players in the field of confectionery processing to expand their geographical reach in the region.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=26974693
This report includes a study of business strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. More than nine developments were tracked for the 13 companies in the confectionery processing equipment market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Bühler AG (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) (US), Aasted ApS (Denmark), BCH Ltd (England), Tanis Confectionery (Netherlands), Baker Perkins Limited (UK), Sollich KG (Germany), Heat and Control, Inc. (US), and Rieckermann GmbH (Germany).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.