Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.1%
North America accounted for the largest share of the Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 08, 2020 ) Houston, TX -- According to the new market research report "Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Scissors, Forceps, Trocar, SIMS, CUSCO), Application (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, D&C, Ablation, Biopsy), & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- High Incidence of Gynecological Diseases
- Increasing Number of Gynecology Surgeries
- Increasing Awareness on Gynecological Diseases
Growth Opportunities;
- Emerging Asian Markets
- Free-Trade Agreements
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
Based on application, the gynecology surgical instrument market is further divided into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the global market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications. Hysteroscopy forms the second largest segment due to factors such as the increasing incidence of fetal deaths and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.
Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals and clinics are expected to dominate the market for gynecology surgical instrument. Growth in this end-user segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diseases such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, gynecological cancers and the subsequent increase in the number of gynecology surgical procedures.
Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.
The market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).
