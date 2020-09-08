Cell Lysis Market is Growing at a CAGR of 10.3% with Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 08, 2020 ) Houston, TX -- According to the new market research report "Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product (Consumables (Reagents, Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicator, Homogenizer)), Type of Cell (Microbial, Mammalian), End User (Research Laboratories, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Global Cell Lysis Market is expected to reach USD 3.84 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.3%
The global Cell Fractionation Market consists of various products that are used for extraction of nucleic material, proteins and other cell content. This market is driven by several factors such as increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on personalized medicine. High potential growth in emerging markets has opened an array of opportunities for the market. However, high cost of cell-based research and shortage of skilled personnel are hampering the growth of the global market.
Browse 84 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=260138321
Major Cell Fractionation Market Growth Drivers:
- Increasing Government Funding for Research
- High Prevalence of Diseases
- Expanding Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries
- Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of type of cell, the cell lysis market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cell lysis market. Rising aging population and increasing need for development of new cell therapies are the key factors propelling the growth of this market.
End-users, included in the cell lysis market are research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cell lysis market. High incidence of diseases and research investments in life sciences is driving the growth of this market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260138321
Based on regions, the global cell lysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in aging population, and increasing government funding in North America.
Key players in the cell lysis market include Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
