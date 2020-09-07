Hemostats Market | Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals
The hemostats market is expected to reach USD 3.03 billion by 2023 from USD 2.14 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
[140 Pages Report] The hemostats market is expected to reach USD 3.03 billion by 2023 from USD 2.14 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The base year for this study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018–2023.
What drives the market?
Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals
Increasing Incidence of Sports-Related Injuries and Spinal Ailments
Rising Focus on Effective Blood Loss Management in Patients During Surgeries
Based on applications, the hemostats market is segmented into neurological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, thoracic surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, and reconstructive surgery. The orthopedic surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemostats market in 2018. The growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of sports injuries, and the growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders (such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity) are some of the major factors responsible for the growth in the number of orthopedic surgeries performed globally. The growing number of orthopedic surgeries is in turn expected to support the growth of dependent markets, such as the hemostats market for orthopedic applications.
Based on product, the hemostats market is segmented into thrombin-based hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, combination hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, and collagen-based hemostats. The thrombin-based hemostats segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to the wide range of advantages associated with the use of thrombin-based hemostats.
Target Audience for this Report:
Manufacturers and vendors of hemostats products
Distributors of hemostats products
Venture capitalists
Various research and consulting firms
Hospitals and clinics
Ambulatory surgical centers
Medical device companies
The major players in the hemostats market include CR Bard, Inc. (US). B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US), Teleflex (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Z-Medica LLC (US), and Gelita Medical GmbH (Germany).
