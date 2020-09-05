Amniotic Products Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.9% with Awareness programs for wound care treatment and management
North America was the largest regional market for Amniotic Membranes in 2019.
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Global Amniotic Products Market is projected to reach USD 1,095 million by 2025 from USD 748 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%
Market Size Estimation:
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the amniotic products market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
- The key players in the industry and market have been identified through extensive secondary research.
- The revenues generated from the amniotic products business of leading players have been determined through primary and secondary research.
- All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Browse 101 market data tables and 29 figures spread through 126 pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=191575976
The amniotic membranes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of type, the amniotic products market is categorized into two segments, amniotic membranes and amniotic suspensions. The amniotic membranes segment accounted for the largest share of the Amniotic Membranes Market in 2019. It is also projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Amniotic membranes have anti-inflammatory, anti-angiogenic, anti-fibrotic, and anti-microbial properties. These benefits of amniotic membranes support their adoption. This is a major factor driving market growth.
Hospitals & ASCs are the largest end users of amniotic products.
Based on end user, the amniotic products market is segmented into hospitals & ASCs and other end users. In 2019, hospitals & ASCs accounted for the largest share of the Amniotic Membranes Market. Factors such as the high demand for wound care biologics (including amniotic tissue products) in hospitals and ASCs, the high patient inflow in this care setting, and the availability of reimbursements are driving the growth of this segment.
Recent Developments in Amniotic Membranes Market:
- In 2019, Smith & Nephew acquired Osiris Therapeutics, complementing the company’s advanced wound management unit by offering regenerative medicine products inclusive of skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes.
- In 2018, the US FDA granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to MiMedx’s AmnioFix Injectable for use in the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191575976
Amniotic Products Market, by Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Rest of the World
Key Market Players;
The prominent players operating in this market include MiMedx (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Organogenesis (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Wright Medical (Netherlands), Applied Biologics (US), Celularity (US), Katena Products (US), Lucina BioSciences (US), Next Biosciences (South Africa), Skye Biologics (US), Surgenex (US), TissueTech (US), Ventris Medical (US), StimLabs (US), VIVEX Biologics (US), LifeCell International (India), NuVision Biotherapies (England), and Genesis Biologics (US).
