European Mammography Workstations Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% with Increasing Burden of Breast Cancer and Rising Geriatric Population
Germany dominates the European mammography workstations market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 05, 2020 ) The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the European mammography workstations market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The European Mammography Workstations Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 14 million by 2024.
Market Estimation Methodology:
A detailed market estimation approach was followed to estimate and validate the size of the European mammography workstations market and other dependent submarkets.
- The key players in the European mammography workstations market were identified through detailed market analysis, and their market revenue/ranking was estimated through primary and secondary research
- Annual and quarterly financial reports of the top market players were studied along with interviews from industry experts to gather key insights on various market segments and subsegments
- All segmental shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined by using secondary data sources and verified through primary respondents
- Major macro indicators that affect market dynamics at the segment and sub-segment level have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to finalize the quantitative and qualitative market estimations
- The above-mentioned data was consolidated and added to detailed inputs and analysis from MarketsandMarkets and presented in this report.
Browse 39 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC
The multimodality mammography workstations segment accounted for the largest share of the European mammography workstations market.
On the basis of modality, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into mammography (X-ray) workstations and multimodality mammography workstations. In 2018, the multimodality mammography workstations segment accounted for the larger share of the European mammography workstations market. This can be attributed to the increasingly supportive government initiatives/regulations in Europe.
The breast care centers segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the European mammography workstations market.
On the basis of end users, the European mammography workstations market is segmented into hospitals, surgical clinics, & diagnostic imaging centers; breast care centers; and researchers & academia. The breast care centers segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the European mammography workstations market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased utilization of multimodal diagnostic imaging (such as PET-CT, MRI, ultrasound, and mammography) in advanced breast cancer diagnosis.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=101392240
The report covers the European mammography workstations market across Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE. Germany accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018. The large share of Germany is primarily attributed to the better reimbursement scenario in the country as compared to other European countries, wider acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations among major end users (such as hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centers), and the rising patient demand for improved cancer screening.
Key Market Players;
General Electric (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), and FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan) are the major players in the European mammography workstations market. Other prominent players in this market include Carestream Health (US), EIZO Corporation (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Barco (Belgium), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Benetec Advanced Medical Systems (Belgium), PLANMED OY (Finland), Sectra AB (Sweden), Aycan Medical Systems, LLC. (US), and Esaote SPA (Italy).
