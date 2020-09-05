Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% with Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
North America is the largest regional segment for the active implantable medical devices market
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 05, 2020 ) Houston, TX -- According to the new market research report "Active Implantable Medical Devices Market by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Transvenous & Subcutaneous), Cardiac Pacemaker, Ventricular Assist Device, Neurostimulator, Implantable Hearing Devices) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Active Implantable Medical Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, reach USD 26.75 Billion.
The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The growing aging population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, investments and funds to develop technologically advanced products, expanded applications of neurostimulators, and favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of this market.
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of product, the active implantable medical devices market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable heart monitors/insertable loop recorders, ventricular assist devices, neurostimulators, and implantable hearing devices. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share of the implantable and life-sustaining devices market.
Target Audience:
- Manufacturers of implantable and life-sustaining devices
- Distributors and suppliers of implantable and life-sustaining devices
- Healthcare institutions (hospitals, laboratories, medical schools, and outpatient clinics)
- Research institutes
- Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) of implantable devices
- Government associations
- Market research and consulting firms
Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America commanded a major share of the global implantable and life-sustaining devices market. North America’s largest share is primarily attributed to the growth in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, high accessibility to advanced technologies, increasing development of innovative and technologically advanced products, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Some of the prominent players in the active implantable medical devices market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), and LivaNova PLC (U.K.). Whereas, Cochlear Limited (Australia), MED-EL (Austria), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark), and Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) are the key players in the implantable hearing devices market.
