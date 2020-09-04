360Quadrants Publishes Best E-Commerce Platforms in 2020
360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2020 ) E-commerce platform allows organizations to offer goods and services digitally. This platform handles back-end processes such as billing, order processing, product control, and customer support. With an integrated e-commerce platform, all these functions can be handled from a unified interface, and switching between the apps gets eliminated. This, in return, enhance employee productivity and allows organizations to serve customers better.
360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in E-Commerce Platforms space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their specific requirements.
Read More: - https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-quadrant-on-best-e-commerce-platforms
E-commerce Platforms Competitive Landscape
360Quadrants evaluated over 40 companies in the E-Commerce Platforms space, out of which, 19 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.
Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and Ecwid have been recognized as visionary leaders as they have established product offerings, and they focus on further strengthening their market position.
Shopmatic, Zepo, Zoey, Ecomchain, and Storm have been considered as innovators. These companies focus on product innovations and invest heavily in R&D to expand their product portfolios.
Digital River, Handshake, Kartrocket, and Teespring have been listed as emerging companies. These players provide a unique range of products but have a limited market approach.
2Checkout, Paypro Global, Square E-Commerce, nopCommerce, Sellfy, and Prestashop have been identified as dynamic differentiators. These companies rely mostly on their innovative research and development infrastructure.
360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in E-Commerce Platforms space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their specific requirements.
Read More: - https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-quadrant-on-best-e-commerce-platforms
E-commerce Platforms Competitive Landscape
360Quadrants evaluated over 40 companies in the E-Commerce Platforms space, out of which, 19 companies are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.
Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and Ecwid have been recognized as visionary leaders as they have established product offerings, and they focus on further strengthening their market position.
Shopmatic, Zepo, Zoey, Ecomchain, and Storm have been considered as innovators. These companies focus on product innovations and invest heavily in R&D to expand their product portfolios.
Digital River, Handshake, Kartrocket, and Teespring have been listed as emerging companies. These players provide a unique range of products but have a limited market approach.
2Checkout, Paypro Global, Square E-Commerce, nopCommerce, Sellfy, and Prestashop have been identified as dynamic differentiators. These companies rely mostly on their innovative research and development infrastructure.
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
360Quadrants
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.