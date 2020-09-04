Gunshot Detection System Market Drivers, Restraints, Challenges and Opportunities till 2025
Gunshot Detection System Market by Application (Commercial, Defense), Installation (Fixed, Soldier Mounted, and Vehicle Mounted), Product Type (Indoor, and Outdoor), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East) - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2020 ) The Gunshot Detection System Market report provides an analysis of the market from 2016 to 2025. It discusses industry and technology trends prevailing in the market, along with the market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
The Gunshot Detection System Market is projected to grow from USD 594 million in 2020 to USD 979 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2025. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the upgradation of security system in existing infrastructures such as universities, public banks, and corporate offices, among others. The rise in gun ownership and illegal firearms market are the factors that have led to rising crime rate across this region.
Among installation, the fixed installations segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Major U.S. cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next five years. The GDS installations in the perimeter of the city will prevent the incidences of gunshot detection.
Among application segment, commercial is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for gunshot detection systems from educational institutes and homeland security is expected to drive this market. The increasing incidences of homicides by guns violence, is driving the demand for commercial gunshot detection system.
In terms of geographic coverage, the gunshot detection system market has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific (APAC), Rest of the World, which includes Latin America, and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the gunshot detection system market in 2020. Countries in North America such as US don’t have strict gun control laws. The people to gun ratio in these countries is very high. Moreover, increasing incidences of gunfire and homicides within these regions, is driving the GDS market.
