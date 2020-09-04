Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Starter Cultures Market
The growing demand for dairy & dairy-based products and meat & seafood all across the globe is causing a rise in the demand of starter cultures.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2020 ) The global starter cultures market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value. The growing demand for dairy & dairy-based food and meat & sea food, as well as the increase in consumption of conventional beverages are propelling the demand of starter cultures. With the advancement of new technologies and innovative experiments in the food and beverage sector the usage of starter cultures have been dominant in the European market, due to its high consumption of processed food, whereas the Asia Pacific region is growing fastest owing to new technologies and increase in the export of food and beverages.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=213083494
Opportunities: Growth prospects for untapped industrial applications
Currently, starter cultures are used in applications related to dairy, meat, seafood, and beverage markets. The incoming second generation of starter cultures is expected to expand its range of capabilities further to cover vegetables, fruits, and other food substances as well. The existing market involving meat, seafood, and alcoholic beverages continues to present avenues for growth as the manufacturer’s participation in this segment is still minimal.
Companies such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark) and DSM (Netherlands) are heading the way toward establishing themselves in the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period to consolidate their positions in the starter culture market. The applicability of starter cultures in their current state is primarily to fermented foods and dairy products; however, advancements of new strain types and mixed multi-strains are expected to expand the capabilities of starter cultures to non-fermented products and other food types.
Challenges: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials
The prices of raw materials for starter cultures are volatile, leading to uncertainty in the food & beverage market. Yeast mainly grows in beet or cane molasses, and these are the main substrates for its production. Since the last few years, the prices of molasses are increasing due to their use in other industrial applications such as feed and bio-ethanol production. Yeast also grows on sugar substrates such as sugar syrups. Thus, an increase in the cost of sugar has a direct impact on the price of yeast starter cultures.
Similarly, in the case of bacteria, the major raw materials include the likes of starch, cellulosic materials, and agricultural wastes. Though agricultural wastes are found in abundance, price fluctuations have been a major issue, along with the quality of these materials. The presence of residues in agricultural wastes has been an area of concern for the manufacturing of lactic acid bacteria. Fluctuations in the prices of starch also affect the production of starter cultures.
By form, freeze-dried segment is projected to account for the largest share in the starter cultures market by form during the forecast period
With freeze-drying, microorganisms can be preserved without causing severe damage to their physical or molecular functions. As a result, the adoption of the freeze-drying method has increased significantly for microbe-based applications. These cultures can easily be rehydrated, depending on the application’s requirement. Freeze drying is used in various application areas such as fermented milk and cheese.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=213083494
The Asia Pacific region witness the highest growth rate in the starter cultures market during the forecast period.
The increasing preference among consumers for healthy food, the growing demand for fermented dairy & dairy-based products, and high demand for meat & seafood are some of the major factors for the increased production of these items in the region. With the increasing production, there is an increasing demand for starter cultures. China, India, and Australia & New Zealand are some of the leading markets in the APAC region. Asia Pacific offers great opportunities to manufacturers and suppliers of starter cultures, owing to the cost advantage and high demand in this region. The increase in processed and convenience food production and innovations in segments such as meat, dairy, and beverage products drives the demand for starter cultures in the Asia Pacific region.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria), Sacco SRL (Italy), Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), Biochem SRL (Italy), Dalton Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), THT S.A. (Belgium), CSK Food (Netherlands), IGEA SRL (Italy), Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients (US), Bioprox (France), Benny Impex. (US), ABsource Biologics (India), Alliance India (India), Lactina Ltd. (Bulgaria), BDF Natural Ingredients (Spain), GEM Cultures (US), Kultured Wellness (Australia), Benebios Inc. (US), Binea (Canada), and Biolacter Inc. (Italy).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=213083494
Opportunities: Growth prospects for untapped industrial applications
Currently, starter cultures are used in applications related to dairy, meat, seafood, and beverage markets. The incoming second generation of starter cultures is expected to expand its range of capabilities further to cover vegetables, fruits, and other food substances as well. The existing market involving meat, seafood, and alcoholic beverages continues to present avenues for growth as the manufacturer’s participation in this segment is still minimal.
Companies such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark) and DSM (Netherlands) are heading the way toward establishing themselves in the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period to consolidate their positions in the starter culture market. The applicability of starter cultures in their current state is primarily to fermented foods and dairy products; however, advancements of new strain types and mixed multi-strains are expected to expand the capabilities of starter cultures to non-fermented products and other food types.
Challenges: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials
The prices of raw materials for starter cultures are volatile, leading to uncertainty in the food & beverage market. Yeast mainly grows in beet or cane molasses, and these are the main substrates for its production. Since the last few years, the prices of molasses are increasing due to their use in other industrial applications such as feed and bio-ethanol production. Yeast also grows on sugar substrates such as sugar syrups. Thus, an increase in the cost of sugar has a direct impact on the price of yeast starter cultures.
Similarly, in the case of bacteria, the major raw materials include the likes of starch, cellulosic materials, and agricultural wastes. Though agricultural wastes are found in abundance, price fluctuations have been a major issue, along with the quality of these materials. The presence of residues in agricultural wastes has been an area of concern for the manufacturing of lactic acid bacteria. Fluctuations in the prices of starch also affect the production of starter cultures.
By form, freeze-dried segment is projected to account for the largest share in the starter cultures market by form during the forecast period
With freeze-drying, microorganisms can be preserved without causing severe damage to their physical or molecular functions. As a result, the adoption of the freeze-drying method has increased significantly for microbe-based applications. These cultures can easily be rehydrated, depending on the application’s requirement. Freeze drying is used in various application areas such as fermented milk and cheese.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=213083494
The Asia Pacific region witness the highest growth rate in the starter cultures market during the forecast period.
The increasing preference among consumers for healthy food, the growing demand for fermented dairy & dairy-based products, and high demand for meat & seafood are some of the major factors for the increased production of these items in the region. With the increasing production, there is an increasing demand for starter cultures. China, India, and Australia & New Zealand are some of the leading markets in the APAC region. Asia Pacific offers great opportunities to manufacturers and suppliers of starter cultures, owing to the cost advantage and high demand in this region. The increase in processed and convenience food production and innovations in segments such as meat, dairy, and beverage products drives the demand for starter cultures in the Asia Pacific region.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria), Sacco SRL (Italy), Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), Biochem SRL (Italy), Dalton Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), THT S.A. (Belgium), CSK Food (Netherlands), IGEA SRL (Italy), Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients (US), Bioprox (France), Benny Impex. (US), ABsource Biologics (India), Alliance India (India), Lactina Ltd. (Bulgaria), BDF Natural Ingredients (Spain), GEM Cultures (US), Kultured Wellness (Australia), Benebios Inc. (US), Binea (Canada), and Biolacter Inc. (Italy).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.