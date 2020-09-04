Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market - Global Growth Boosters | Industry Segmentation | Expected Revenue Surge
This report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW) for Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2020 ) The global small animal imaging market is expected to reach a value of USD 910.4 Million by 2021; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2016-2021. A number of factors such as technological advancements in the field of molecular imaging, increasing market demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and growing number of public-private initiatives and funding to support preclinical researches are propelling the growth of the global market.
However, factors such as strict regulatory framework that governs preclinical researches, and significant installation and operational costs associated with preclinical imaging modalities are some of the major factors restraining the growth of this market. In addition to this, technological & procedural limitations associated with standalone systems is a major challenge for companies in this market.
Target Audience:
# Preclinical Imaging System Manufacturers, Suppliers, and Imaging Software Providers
# Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
# Preclinical Imaging Reagent Manufacturers and Suppliers
# Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
# Research and Development (R&D) Companies
# Government Research Laboratories
# Independent Research Laboratories
# Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities
# Market Research and Consulting Service Providers
# Medical Research Laboratories
# Academic Medical Institutes and Universities
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of products, the global small animal imaging market is divided into two major categories, namely, modalities and reagents. Small animal imaging systems market is further divided into seven segments, namely, optical imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, MRI systems, ultrasound systems, CT systems, photo-acoustic imaging systems, and magnetic particle imaging systems. Small animal imaging systems segment is estimated to command the larger share in the global small animal imaging market in 2016.
As of 2016, North America is expected to dominate global small animal imaging market, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region with a double-digit CAGR during 2016-2021. A number of factors including continuous government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, increasing public-private investments to support radioisotope production, rising number of translational research activities, and evolving regulatory scenario across major Asian countries are stimulating the growth of the small animal imaging market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Global Leaders:
New product launches and product enhancements are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to develop their positions in the global small animal imaging market. Moreover, strategies such as geographic expansions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; acquisitions were also adopted by a significant number of market players to strengthen their product portfolios and expand their geographic presence in the global market.
As of 2015, PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), MILabs B.V. (Netherlands), MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), Aspect Imaging (Israel), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), Trifoil Imaging (U.S.) and Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany) are some key players operating in the global small animal imaging market.
