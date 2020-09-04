Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.0% with Development of Multi-Parameter Monitors
According to the new market research report "Asia and North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market by Product (Infusion Pumps, Ventilators, & Patient Monitors) - Competitive Analysis & Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The critical care equipment for asia and north africa market is expected to reach $2.61 billion, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Major North Africa Critical Care Equipment Market Growth Drivers:
- High Replacement Rates
- Increased Private Sector Investments and Expansions
- Development of Multi-Parameter Monitors
- Huge Patient Base in India
Asia Critical Care Equipment Market Growth Opportunities:
- Development of Patient Monitors With Wireless and Sensor Technology
- Rising Development of Home-Use and Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
Browse 19 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 159 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=261496124
The patient monitors segment holds the largest share of the asia critical care equipment market in emerging nations. The increased private sector investments and expansions, premium cost of devices, high replacement rates, and development of multiparameter monitors are the key factors contributing to the growth of this market segment. Moreover, development of patient monitors with wireless and sensor technology and rising adoption of home-use and remote patient monitoring devices are other factors contributing to the growth of the patient monitors market in emerging nations.
The ventilators market segment is further categorized on the basis of products into adult ventilators and neonatal/infant ventilators. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of ICU patients in India, growing use of home care ventilation devices, and increasing prevalence of respiratory devices are key factors driving the market for adult ventilators in the emerging nations. Whereas, increasing incidence of pre-term births in emerging nations is a key factor driving the adoption of neonatal ventilators in these regions. However, shortage of ICU beds and high adoption of refurbished products are shrinking the revenue growth of this market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261496124
Asia is estimated to hold the largest share of the critical care devices market, followed by Middle East and North Africa. The Indian critical care devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Presence of a large geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic and respiratory diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, and increasing number of super-specialty hospitals in India are propelling the growth of the Indian critical care devices market.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), and Fresenius Kabi (Germany) are some of the key players operating in the critical care devices market.
