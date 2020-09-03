Phosphine Estimated to be the Largest Segment in Agricultural Fumigants Market
Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2020 ) The Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.59 Billion by 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period. The global agricultural fumigants market is expanding with considerable growth potential over the next five years. The growth of this market can be attributed to the inclination of consumers toward improving the quality of agricultural output, changing farming practice, and upgraded storage technology.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87798928
The phosphine segment, on the basis of various product types, accounted for the largest share in 2016. The phosphine segment is mainly driven by few factors; phosphine-based fumigants are easily available, they are easy to handle, and they are comparatively less harmful in nature than other fumigants, especially methyl bromide. It is also coupled with the increasing awareness about its good penetration ability, easy availability, and is popular for its reliability to control pests in granaries. The chloropicrin segment, on the basis of product type, accounted for the second-largest share in 2016, owing to its multifunctional nature in controlling various pests such as nematodes, weed seeds, insects, bacteria, and soil-borne fungus diseases. The warehouse application of the agricultural fumigants market holds the largest share due to the increasing usage of agricultural fumigants in food stock warehouses in the North American and European regions
Key players are BASF (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), Dow Chemicals (US), and FMC (US). Other players include UPL (India), Degesch (US), Nufarm (Australia), American Vanguard (US), Nippon (Japan), Arkema (US), and Rentokil (UK).
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
