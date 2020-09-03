Hernia Repair Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.0% with Technological Advancement & Effectiveness of Mesh Repair
North America dominated the Hernia Repair Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2020 ) According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Hernia Repair Market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2023 from USD 4.09 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, advantages of mesh in hernia repair, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the hernia repair market. In addition, emerging markets are expected to emerge as potential areas of opportunity for players in this market.
However, the high cost of meshes, long waiting times, and the development of non-mesh repair approaches are restraining the growth of this market. In addition, increasing pricing pressure on market players and the need for skilled personnel to conduct laparoscopic surgery are the key challenges faced in this industry.
Major Market Grwth Driver: Increasing hernia prevalence;
The growing prevalence of hernia is the main driving force for the growth of the hernia mesh repair market. This is mainly attributed to the overall increase in population, specifically geriatric and obese population, and improvements in healthcare systems that have enabled the early detection and treatment of hernia.
Age contributes significantly to the risk of hernia by retarding the body’s capabilities and natural healing abilities over time. According to a registered study in the UK, the prevalence of hernia was found to increase with age, from 5% in the 25¡V34 age group to:
10% in the 35-44 age group
18% in the 45-54 age group
24% in the 55-64 age group
31% in the 65-74 age group
In addition, the incidence of hernia among men aged 75 years and above was found to be 45%. Consequently, the growth in aging population can be expected to boost overall hernia incidence in the coming years.
Browse 137 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203245450
The mesh fixators segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
On the basis of product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh fixators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This significant growth of the segment is attributed to the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators.
The inguinal hernia segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the hernia mesh market.
Based on surgery, the hernia mesh market is segmented into inguinal hernia, incisional/ventral hernia, femoral hernia, and umbilical hernia. Of these, the inguinal hernia segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high number of inguinal hernia repair surgeries performed worldwide every year.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203245450
Geographically, the global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America was the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US. The adoption of hernia mesh devices, particularly biologic mesh devices, is the highest in the US.
Key Market Players;
The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien Plc (Medtronic Plc) (Ireland), Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R. Bard (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (US), W. L. Gore & Associates (US), LifeCell Corporation (Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Getinge AB) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), and Integra Lifesciences (US). Other players include DIPROMED (Italy), FEG Textiltechnik mbH (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).
Medtronic has a well-diversified business and strong geographic presence in the market. The company has a strong presence in the US market and is expanding its reach in emerging markets. For instance, the company opened its regional headquarters in Singapore to improve its market presence in the Asia Pacific market.
