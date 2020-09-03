Rat Model Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% with Increased Consumption of Personalized Medicines
The research report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2020 ) According MarketsandMarkets Research - The overall Rat Model Market is expected to reach USD 588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%
The Preclinical animal models, such as mice and rats that are used to predict drug efficacy and toxicity in humans, are needed. Rats are commonly used due to their genetic similarity to humans as well as their unlimited supply and ease of manipulation. Knockout rats are produced by inactivating/silencing or "knocking out" an existing gene and replacing it with an artificial piece of DNA, thereby resulting in the loss of gene activity.
This leads to changes in the rat’s phenotypic characteristics, such as appearance, behavior, and other observable biochemical characteristicsc. Knockout/genetically engineered rats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of knockout/genetically engineered rats segment can be attributed to the use of this type of rat model to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Advancements in gene editing tools set to augment the demand for rat models
- Advantages offered by rats over mice
- Continuous support in the form of investments and grants
- Increased demand for personalized humanized rat models due to growing consumption of personalized medicines
Browse 132 market data tables and 47 figures spread through 253 pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76036494
On the basis of technology, the rat model market is segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer technology, and others (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, Virus/vector-mediated gene transfer, Liposome-Mediated DNA Transfers, Electroporation of DNA, Biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN). The CRISPR segment accounted for the largest share of the rat model market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its ease of use and ability to multiply.
Major Market Developments;
- In August 2016, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with The Milner Therapeutics Institute and Consortium (UK). This partnership with the Consortium allows the academic institutions access to Charles River’s early discovery and drug development and services for the early stage drug development processes.
- In September, 2016, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Agilux Laboratories (US), a provider of bioanalytical services, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic services, and pharmacology services. This acquisition is expected to compliment Charles River’s non-clinical portfolio and improve the clients’ early-stage research efforts by enabling them to seamlessly transition their drug candidates through the discovery and safety assessment process.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76036494
By Geography;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
The key players in the global rat model market include Charles River Laboratories International (US), Envigo (UK), and Taconic Biosciences (US). Other players include Horizon Discovery Group (UK), genOway (France), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US), Transviragen (US), Janvier Labs (France), and Biomere (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
