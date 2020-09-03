Viral Inactivation Market Growing at a CAGR of 12.3% with Increasing Number of New Drug Launches
The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the global viral inactivation market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market shar
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Viral Inactivation Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Systems, Services), Application (Stem Cell, Blood, Tissue, Cell & Gene Therapy), Method (Solvent Detergent, Pasteurization) & End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, CROs) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.
The Global Viral Inactivation Market poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%, to reach USD 573.0 Million.
Viral inactivation testing is necessary by regulatory authorities for investigational new drug (IND) submission and is mainly critical in process development for biologicals including tissue and tissue products, stem cell products, cellular and gene therapy products, blood and blood products, and vaccine and therapeutics. The major drivers for the market are rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences industry. Increasing number of new drug launches, rise in chronic disease burden, and increasing government support for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will also aid the growth of this market.
Browse 72 market data tables with 70 figures spread through 154 pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=121427017
Market Segmentation in Depth:
The method segments included in the report are solvent detergent method, pasteurization, and other methods. Other viral inactivation method includes low pH, microwave heating, irradiation, and high-energy light.
The product segments included in the report are kits and reagents, services, and viral inactivation systems and accessories.
The application segments included in the report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW).
Viral Inactivation Market By End User;
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Academic Research Institutes
- Other End Users
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121427017
The geographic segments included in this report are Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America segment is further divided into Canada and the U.S. Asia segment is further divided into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia.
Major players in the viral inactivation market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).
