TOP COMPANIES IN THE LANDING PAGE BUILDERS
360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Landing Page Builders to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2020 ) 360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Landing Page Builders to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy) and are updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Landing Page Builders Market. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.
360Quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology
The top companies in the landing page builders market will be rated using the following methodology:
A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
Approximately 90+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Landing Page Builders market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.
A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
Buyers
Industry Experts
360Quadrants Analysts
Vendors (Competitors)
The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.
360Quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology
The top companies in the landing page builders market will be rated using the following methodology:
A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
Approximately 90+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Landing Page Builders market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.
A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
Buyers
Industry Experts
360Quadrants Analysts
Vendors (Competitors)
The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.