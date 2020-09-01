Global Natural Food Colors Market will be worth USD 2.5 Billion by 2025 Reports Renub Research
The demand for natural food colors has grown as people are rejecting synthetic food colors and the Natural Food Color Market is expected to grow to US$ 2.5 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2020 ) According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Natural Food Colors Market Global Forecast by Products, Applications, Distribution Channels, Form, Regions, Company Analysis" Consumers around the world are becoming health conscious, most of the people are following sedentary lifestyle, due to which diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular and obesity are becoming normal. But the awareness about organic and clean-level food products has risen in recent times, and people want to buy healthy food, which is free from any adverse effect on the body. The demand for natural food colors has grown as people are rejecting synthetic food colors and the Global Natural Food Color Market is expected to grow to US$ 2.5 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
According to Renub Research analysis Global Natural Food Colors Market will be worth USD 2.5 Billion
Food companies are also investing in research and development of natural food colors; moreover, the use of microencapsulation technology in the food industry is also growing the market. Regions like Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa are the hotspots for research of new raw material, which is encouraging food manufactures to focus on these regions.
The Effect of COVID-19 on the Market of Natural Food Color
The market of natural food color has been affected by COVID-19 as people have become more health-conscious as compared to past years. The impact of lockdown has stopped the production in industries, and lack of proper workforce is a major challenge during COVID-19 period.
Sources for natural food colors are plants, fruits, minerals, animals and insects, which are safe to use as a food additive. Natural food colors are free from the harmful side effects of synthetic food colors. Governments around the world are supporting the use of natural food colors as it does not cause pollution after disposing of due to their biodegradable property. Food regulation organizations are also pushing food manufacturer to stop the use of synthetic food colors due to their health and environment hazards. These initiatives will also promote natural food colors market around the world.
Market Summary:
Products: This research report has covered the market and market share of following natural food color products: Curcumin, Carmine, Carotenoids, Anthocyanin, Copper Chlorophyllin and Other products. According to Renub Research analysis, Carotenoids holds a significant market share in the global natural food colors market.
Applications: The market and market share of following Applications: Food, Beverages, Oil & Fat, Meat Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Products and Fruits & Vegetables are covered in this report. The beverage is the leading application where natural food color is used, according to Renub Research analysis.
Distribution Channels: This research report has provided the market and market share of following distribution channels: Online, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Conventional Store, and Others.
Form: The market and market share of Liquid Colors, Powder Colors forms is given in the research report.
Regions: This research report has covered the market and market share of Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America. According to Renub Research analysis, North America & Europe are leading the market due to more health-conscious population.
Company Analysis: Company Overview, Initiatives & Recent Developments and Sales Revenue of Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen Holding, Naturex S.A. (Givaudan), Fragrances Inc (Frutarom Industries), Symrise AG and International Flavors.
Industry Related Opportunity:
