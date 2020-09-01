Global Fish Oil Market will be US$ 3 Billion by 2026 | Renub Research
The Fish oil market is growing significantly due to the rising demand for hydrogenated vegetable oil and change in human diet across the world. Fish oil is used in following livestock segments such as poultry, aquatic animals.
According to Renub Research analysis Global Fish Oil Market is projected to reach US$ 3 Billion by 2026. Global Forecast by Export & Import (2020 - 2026)
According to Renub Research analysis, the global fish oil market is expected to be US$ 3 Billion by the year 2026. Fish oil products are higher in demand due to the ageing population around the world and awareness about the health benefits of consuming fish oil, besides high product price and the difference between demand and supply.
The health benefits of fish oil make it the preferred choice for human consumption; it contains omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA). These fatty acids help in the treatment of various health diseases like the cardiac issue, cancer, diabetes, immune disorders, reduce bad cholesterol, maintain proper blood pressure, improve metabolism, muscle tissue and prevent heart strokes. Moreover, it also helps in preventing problems which occur in pregnancy and helps in weight loss.
Fish oil is also used in the treatment of bipolar disorder along with traditional treatment, and it improves mental health by eliminating the symptoms of depression. Fish oil is also helpful in the prevention of Kidney by reducing the damage done by cyclosporine after organ transplant. Fish oil also helps in improving the motor skill disorder due to clumsiness (DCD or developmental coordination disorder), the combination of evening primrose oil (20%) and fish oil (80%). Menstrual cramps (dysmenorrheal) can be reduced by consuming fish oil with Vitamin E and Vitamin B12.
COVID-19 Impact on the Fish Oil Market
This deadly virus has transformed the whole world, numerous industries, including healthcare, financial as well as manufacturing, have been hit drastically. Economic activities have been stopped, and people are becoming health conscious. The market for fish oil can grow in future as well, as it is helping in boosting immunity and fighting against disease.
The sources of fish oil products are Blue Whiting, Norway Pout, Sprat, Anchovy, Capelin, Sardines, Menhaden, and Eel. Anchovy is mainly used to generate fish oil as compared to other fishes. Fish oil is also used in livestock and industrial application other than human consumption. Fish oil is used in following livestock segments such as poultry, aquatic animals, pets, swine, and cattle.
Market Summary:
Species: This research report has covered the market and volume of Norway Pout, Blue whiting, Capelin, Sardines, Anchovy, Sprat, Menhaden, and Eel. According to Renub Research analysis, Anchovy holds a significant market share.
Application: The market and volume of Aquaculture (Tilapias, Crustaceans, Salmonids, Cyprinids, Eels, Marine fish and others fishes, Direct Human Consumption, Others (hydrogenation and industrial) are covered in the research report.
Fish Oil Producing Countries: This research report has covered the market and volume of Peru, USA, Chile, China, Japan, Norway, Vietnam, Denmark, Iceland, India, Morocco and Ecuador.
Fish Oil Importing Countries: The market and volume of China, Norway, Denmark, Chile, Canada, the United States and other countries are given in this research report.
Fish Oil Exporting Countries: This research report has covered the market and volume of Peru, Denmark, Norway, Chile, United States, China, and other countries.
Industry Related Opportunity:
