Significant growth for heavy metal testing is observed in the Asia Pacific region
Heavy Metal Testing Market Type (Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead, Mercury), Technology (ICP-MS/OES, AAS), Sample (Food, Water, Blood), Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Processed, Dairy, Cereals & Grains), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2020 ) The report "Heavy Metal Testing Market Type (Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead, Mercury), Technology (ICP-MS/OES, AAS), Sample (Food, Water, Blood), Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Processed, Dairy, Cereals & Grains), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The heavy metal testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.53 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3.65 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017.
Heavy metal testing includes the testing of food, water, and blood & other samples for various heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and others. Active involvement of government and regulatory bodies to monitor heavy metal levels in food & environment is driving the market for heavy metal testing. Market players are responding to new opportunities by expanding their global presence and service offerings.
The requirement for heavy metal testing has grown in the region in recent years, owing to an increase in the export of food products to the European region and consumer awareness in the Asia Pacific region regarding the safety of food products. The growth in this region is driven by China, India, and Japan. Manufacturers in many Asia Pacific countries have accepted and implemented good manufacturing practices (GMP), ISO 9000, and HACCP. This in turn has driven the growth of the heavy metal testing market. China is a potential market for heavy metal testing due to the high level contamination by heavy metals in soil and water. Food safety procedure compliance in Europe (a major importer) is severe, and in order to continue food trade, Chinese food producers have to comply with the food standards and regulations.
This report includes a study of business strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. More than 160 developments were tracked for the 15 companies in the heavy metal testing market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and ALS Limited (Australia).
