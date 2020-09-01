Molecular Cytogenetics Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.1%, Focus on Targeted Cancer Treatment
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2020 ) The research report provides insights into the global molecular cytogenetics market. It provides valuable information on the products, applications, and regions in the molecular cytogenetics market. The geographic analysis for these segments is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their device offerings and understand strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Molecular Cytogenetics Market is projected to reach USD 2.52 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.1%.
Critical questions the report answers:
- How the market developments of key players impact the overall industry?
- What are the restraining factors for the molecular cytogenetics market?
Targeted therapies differ from standard chemotherapy in several ways. These therapies act on specific molecular targets associated with cancer, whereas most standard chemotherapies act on all rapidly dividing normal and cancerous cells. In solid tumors, significantly high levels of chromosome abnormalities have been detected, but distinction between critical and irrelevant events has been a major challenge. The emergence of molecular-based cytogenetic techniques such as fluorescence in situ hybridization is particularly useful for solid malignancies, and the spectrum of their application is rapidly expanding to improve efficiency and sensitivity in cancer prevention, diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection, alone or in combination with other diagnostic methods. The increasing use for molecular cytogenetics in clinical oncology will drive the growth of the global molecular cytogenetics market.
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
Among the products, kits and reagents are expected to account for the largest share of the market. The high growth of kits and reagents segment can be attributed to the increasing number of rental agreements and increasing use of kits and reagents in diagnosis of genetic disorders and cancer worldwide.
On the basis of techniques, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, in situ hybridization, and other techniques.
Based on applications, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into genetic disorders, cancer, personalized medicine, and other applications. The genetic disorders segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular cytogenetics market.
Major Market Developments:
- In January 2014, Roche acquired Genia Technologies, Inc. (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Roche's Next Generation Sequencing pipeline.
- In February 2015, Roche acquired Signature Diagnostics AG (Germany).
- In January 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. acquired Affymetrix (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Thermo Fisher Scientific's leadership into bioscience business and create new market opportunities in genetic analysis.
- In July 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific and HEALTH BioMed (China) collaborated to support HBM’s development of molecular diagnostic kits for infectious diseases and pharmacogenomics screening which will serve the Chinese market.
Based on regions, the global molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in the aging population and increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in the region.
Key players in the molecular cytogenetics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology (U.K.), and Applied Spectral Imaging (U.S.).
