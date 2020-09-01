Pen Needles Market Worth $1.8 billion Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
North America dominated the pen needles market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2020 ) The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for pen needles. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information about the market, peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and market sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Thirdly, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Pen Needles Market is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
Recent Developments:
- In 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) launched its BD Ultra-Fine micro pen needle 6mm x 32G in the market.
- In 2016, Ypsomed (Switzerland) entered into an agreement with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical (China) with an aim to distribute its mylife Clickfine pen needles in China.
- In 2015, Ypsomed (Switzerland) launched mylife Clickfine DiamondTip pen needles.
Browse 87 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=75948613
The standard pen needles segment held the largest share of the market.
Based on type, the market is segmented into standard and safety pen needles. In 2018, the standard pen needles segment accounted for the largest share of the pen needles market. Growth in this market is associated with the low cost of standard pen needles. The low cost of standard pen needles has also led to their wide adoption in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil where the presence of safety pen needles is very low to negligible. However, as standard needles are not equipped with safety shields, the risk of accidental needlestick injuries (NSIs) with the use of these needles is high.
The insulin therapy segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of therapy, the pen needles market is segmented into insulin, GLP-1, growth hormone, and other therapies such as osteoporosis, fertility, and obesity. The insulin therapy segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the high and growing diabetic population globally. Since pen needles need to be replaced after every injection, the rising use of insulin pens is a major factor driving the demand for pen needles. Additionally, favorable reimbursement scenario for pen needles in several North American, European, and Asian countries is the other major factor driving the demand for pen needles.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=75948613
Geographic Analysis:
- A further breakdown of the Rest of Asia Pacific CRT market into South Korea, New Zealand, and other South East Asian countries
- A further breakdown of the European CRT market into Belgium, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe.
North America is expected to dominate the pen needles market in 2018. The large share of the North American pen needles market can primarily be attributed growing diabetes prevalence and favorable reimbursement scenario for pen needles, federal initiatives to create awareness about injection techniques, increasing market penetration by leading players, and the development of improved pen needle technologies.
The key players in the pen needles market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and Owen Mumford (UK).
According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Pen Needles Market is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
Recent Developments:
- In 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) launched its BD Ultra-Fine micro pen needle 6mm x 32G in the market.
- In 2016, Ypsomed (Switzerland) entered into an agreement with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical (China) with an aim to distribute its mylife Clickfine pen needles in China.
- In 2015, Ypsomed (Switzerland) launched mylife Clickfine DiamondTip pen needles.
Browse 87 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=75948613
The standard pen needles segment held the largest share of the market.
Based on type, the market is segmented into standard and safety pen needles. In 2018, the standard pen needles segment accounted for the largest share of the pen needles market. Growth in this market is associated with the low cost of standard pen needles. The low cost of standard pen needles has also led to their wide adoption in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil where the presence of safety pen needles is very low to negligible. However, as standard needles are not equipped with safety shields, the risk of accidental needlestick injuries (NSIs) with the use of these needles is high.
The insulin therapy segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of therapy, the pen needles market is segmented into insulin, GLP-1, growth hormone, and other therapies such as osteoporosis, fertility, and obesity. The insulin therapy segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the high and growing diabetic population globally. Since pen needles need to be replaced after every injection, the rising use of insulin pens is a major factor driving the demand for pen needles. Additionally, favorable reimbursement scenario for pen needles in several North American, European, and Asian countries is the other major factor driving the demand for pen needles.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=75948613
Geographic Analysis:
- A further breakdown of the Rest of Asia Pacific CRT market into South Korea, New Zealand, and other South East Asian countries
- A further breakdown of the European CRT market into Belgium, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe.
North America is expected to dominate the pen needles market in 2018. The large share of the North American pen needles market can primarily be attributed growing diabetes prevalence and favorable reimbursement scenario for pen needles, federal initiatives to create awareness about injection techniques, increasing market penetration by leading players, and the development of improved pen needle technologies.
The key players in the pen needles market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and Owen Mumford (UK).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.