Medical Gas and Equipment Market Worth $20.04 billion Growing Demand for Home Healthcare and Major Key Players
Market expansion in emerging countries across APAC and technological advancements are also expected to present a wide range of opportunities for players in the Medical Gases Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2020 ) According MarketsandMarkets Research - The Medical Gas and Equipment Market to grow from USD 14.83 billion in 2018 to USD 20.04 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The medical equipment market has evolved significantly owing to various technological advancements. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidence of respiratory diseases as a result of the high prevalence of tobacco use and rising pollution levels, rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of preterm births, and growing demand for home healthcare are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
Recent Developments:
- In 2018, Air Liquide acquired EOVE (France) to increase its presence in the home healthcare market. EOVE is a startup company specialized in the manufacturing of ventilators for home-based patients suffering from chronic respiratory failure.
- In 2018, GCE introduced MediVitop, a new One-Knob Cylinder Valve with Integrated Pressure Regulator.
- In 2018, Ceodeux Meditec launched ALPIFLOW, a next-generation flow meter with over ten years lifetime without additional maintenance. The product is attached directly to the Ceodeux Meditec ALPICONNECT or ALPINOX and MINIOX to regulate oxygen-flow from the hospital pipeline system and from portable oxygen cylinders.
- In 2018, Atlas Copco opened an expanded innovation center in Bretten, Germany to meet growing customer demand for testing and developing innovative joining technologies.
The therapeutic applications segment to accounted for the largest share of the market
On the basis of type, the lung diffusion mixtures segment accounted for the largest share of the medical gas mixtures market in 2017. This can primarily be attributed to the increase in the number of chronic diseases, the high proportion of untreated patients, and the growing aging population.
The lung diffusion mixtures segment to accounted for the largest share of the market
Based on applications, the therapeutic applications segment accounted for the highest share of the medical gases and equipment market in 2017. This is mainly due to the high prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, which has resulted in increased consumption of medical gases and equipment.
Market Growth Driver: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases:
With changes in lifestyle and eating habits, the number of people suffering from obesity and related disorders across the globe has increased significantly in the last few years. The global prevalence of obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016 According to the WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults (18 years and older) were reportedly overweight, globally. Of these, over 650 million were found to be obese. Additionally, in 2016, ~340 million children and adolescents aged 5–19 were found to be overweight/obese across the globe.
Obesity is regarded as one of the major factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, including heart disorders and diabetes. The WHO has stated that in the last two decades, there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of diabetes, heart diseases, and other non-communicable diseases, globally. According to the American Hospital Association, in 2015, ~149 million individuals in the US suffered from at least one chronic illness, such as hypertension, heart disease, and respiratory diseases.
The prominent players in the medical gases and equipment market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), The Linde Group (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. (Japan), SOL-SpA (Italy), Air Liquide (France), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Messer Group (Germany), and GCE Holding AB (Sweden).
Browse 387 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 401 Pages
