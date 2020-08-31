North America: Lucrative market for opportunities for glufosinate
Glufosinate Market by Crop Type (Genetically Modified Crops, Conventional Crops), Form (Liquid Formulation, Dry Formulation), Application (Agricultural, Non Agricultural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, August 31, 2020 ) The Report "Glufosinate Market by Crop Type (Genetically Modified Crops, Conventional Crops), Form (Liquid Formulation, Dry Formulation), Application (Agricultural, Non Agricultural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", is projected to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2022. The glufosinate market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.37 Billion in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.25% from 2016 to 2022.
Glufosinate are widely accepted in agricultural and non-agricultural applications and play a vital role in weed controlling. Its usage is growing in recent years because it is considered as a suitable substitute for glyphosate and paraquat. The proportion of glyphosate-resistant weeds has been growing over the past few years because of its extensive usage. Farmers consider glufosinate as a better alternative in the non-selective herbicides market to protect and maintain crop yield. Furthermore, the USFDA considers glufosinate as a safer option compared to other herbicides available in the U.S. market such as paraquat. Hence, glufosinate should be viewed as a business opportunity in the next five years.
The North American region accounted for the largest share of the global glufosinate market in terms of value and volume. The glufosinate market in North America is also projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This region comprises developed economies such as U.S. and Canada, where the U.S. is a key producer of various agricultural applications. There is growing awareness observed in the U.S. with regard to glufosinate products. Glufosinate is registered for use in crops such as almonds, apples, bananas, berries, canola, corn, cotton, grapes, potatoes, rice, soybean, and tree nuts in the U.S. which has resulted in the growth of the market in this region.
Leading companies are Bayer AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), and UPL (India).
