COVID-19 impact on Medical Supplies Market | Growth Drivers & Recent Developments
North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 29, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "COVID-19 impact on Medical Supplies Market by Type (Intubations, Personal Protective Equipment, Infusion, Radiology, Wound Care Supplies), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™
The COVID-19 impact on the global medical supplies market is expected to reach USD ~100 billion by 2021 from an estimated value of USD ~78 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of ~13.4% during the forecast period.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Growing awareness for environmental & personal hygiene leading to rising demand of disinfectants
- Increasing number of emergency centers, hospital settings and ICUs during the Pandemic
- Increasing need of healthcare workers in hospitals and government camps & surveys
- Increased demand of PPE kits and n95 masks globally
- Increasing demand of ventilation supplies for effective management of critical COVID-19 patients
- Increasing demand of diagnostic supplies for rapid diagnosis of COVID- 19
Growth Opportunities;
- Development of specific testing kits for COVID-19
- Repurposing of liquor production line into sanitizer manufacturing to meet the demands
Browse 97 market data Tables and 20 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=158189339
The disinfectant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on products, the market is segmented into intubation and ventilation supplies, disinfectant, personal protective equipment, diagnostic supplies, sterilization supplies, infusion and injectable supplies, dialysis supplies, wound care supplies, radiology supplies, and other medical supplies. The disinfectant segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for sanitizers and other disinfectants to safeguard people from the cross-contamination of coronavirus.
The hospital segment will drive the growth of the medical supplies market
Based on end-users, the medical supplies industry has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The highest growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demands for hospital beds and intensive care units, increasing demand for specialized staff in hospitals, increased consumption of personal protective equipment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158189339
North America accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market in 2020, followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed mainly to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US, a strong healthcare system, and the presence of many large hospitals. Moreover, a large number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US can easily manufacture these devices.
The prominent players in the medical supplies market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), STERIS Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), among others.
The COVID-19 impact on the global medical supplies market is expected to reach USD ~100 billion by 2021 from an estimated value of USD ~78 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of ~13.4% during the forecast period.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
- Growing awareness for environmental & personal hygiene leading to rising demand of disinfectants
- Increasing number of emergency centers, hospital settings and ICUs during the Pandemic
- Increasing need of healthcare workers in hospitals and government camps & surveys
- Increased demand of PPE kits and n95 masks globally
- Increasing demand of ventilation supplies for effective management of critical COVID-19 patients
- Increasing demand of diagnostic supplies for rapid diagnosis of COVID- 19
Growth Opportunities;
- Development of specific testing kits for COVID-19
- Repurposing of liquor production line into sanitizer manufacturing to meet the demands
Browse 97 market data Tables and 20 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=158189339
The disinfectant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on products, the market is segmented into intubation and ventilation supplies, disinfectant, personal protective equipment, diagnostic supplies, sterilization supplies, infusion and injectable supplies, dialysis supplies, wound care supplies, radiology supplies, and other medical supplies. The disinfectant segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for sanitizers and other disinfectants to safeguard people from the cross-contamination of coronavirus.
The hospital segment will drive the growth of the medical supplies market
Based on end-users, the medical supplies industry has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The highest growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demands for hospital beds and intensive care units, increasing demand for specialized staff in hospitals, increased consumption of personal protective equipment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158189339
North America accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market in 2020, followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed mainly to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US, a strong healthcare system, and the presence of many large hospitals. Moreover, a large number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US can easily manufacture these devices.
The prominent players in the medical supplies market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), STERIS Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), among others.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.